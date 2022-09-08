Detroit Lions Call on Trace3 Expertise in Data Intelligence to Build out New Analytics Platform

Trace3-powered analytics room to enable franchise with decision making capabilities from data gathered in real time.

ALLEN PARK, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Detroit Lions announced today a collaboration with premier IT solutions provider Trace3 as the franchise’s official analytics partner.





Sports franchises are increasingly relying on analytics to drive real-time decisions. Trace3’s industry-leading expertise in data intelligence will be used to enhance the fan experience at Ford Field.

“We have a strategy and vision for the Detroit Lions to continue as a leading voice in analytics within the NFL for years to come,” Detroit Lions Senior Vice President of Strategy and Analytics Ashton Mullinix said. “The collaboration with Trace3 on designing, building, and supporting our new platform will allow us to take us a step closer to achieving those long-term goals.”

Included in the first phase of this effort is the construction of the Trace3 Analytics War Room that is housed on-site at Ford Field.

“Trace3 specializes in working with enterprise clients to identify the overall strategy, tools, and processes required to support IT organizations throughout their decision-making process,” Trace3 Chief Executive Officer Rich Fennessy said. “We look forward to building an analytics room in the heart of Ford Field for the Lions using best of breed technology.”

From this room, the Detroit Lions data analytics team will focus on optimizing the game day experience through monitoring of real-time metrics from ticketing, concessions, retail, attendance, parking, and more.

“We are proud to elevate our data and analytics capabilities to make real-time decisions on improving our overall fan experience,” Detroit Lions Director of Data Strategy and Insights Alex Ballew said. “This partnership with Trace3 is an opportunity to continue to leverage insights now, as well as expand into other areas of focus in the future, including crowd intelligence, player data, and more.”

About The Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are a professional American football team based in Detroit, Michigan. They are members of the North Division of the National Football Conference (NFC) in the National Football League (NFL), and play their home games at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. The team located to Detroit in 1934 and is the National Football League’s fifth oldest franchise. The Detroit Lions most recently made the NFL playoffs in 2016, when they finished with an 9-7 record. For more information, please visit www.detroitlions.com.

About Trace3

Trace3 is a premier provider of advanced technology consultation services and solutions. Founded in 2002, Trace3 offers a broad mix of end-to-end technology services and solutions, ranging from artificial intelligence and data science to cloud computing and security consulting. The company also offers a venture capital briefing program, with a sharp focus on emerging technologies, and provides clients with extensive research focused on the latest IT trends. Trace3 is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and maintains 25 office locations across the United States. For more information, visit trace3.com.

