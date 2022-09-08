Autonomy Electric Vehicle Subscriptions Now Available on J.D. Power Website

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Autonomy™, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, is now offering access to its services on J.D. Power’s consumer website, JDPower.com. J.D. Power is a global leader in data analytics and customer intelligence and a key destination for consumers searching for information on their next vehicle.





“J.D. Power is one of the most trusted global brands by both consumers and the automotive industry,” said Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy. “Presenting Autonomy’s EV subscription service on JDPower.com opens up an important new channel to access an EV, one that doesn’t require long-term debt or long-term commitments and can be completed digitally through a smartphone.”

Now, consumers shopping for a vehicle on JDPower.com will be able to learn more about EV subscriptions by clicking on an Autonomy ad on the website. The Autonomy service is currently available in California and is gearing up for expansion to other regions of the country.

“New-vehicle subscriptions, which have emerged as an interesting alternative for consumers looking for something other than a purchase or a lease, represent a new frontier in automotive retailing,” said Dave Habiger, president and CEO at J.D. Power. “Subscriptions are prevalent in many other areas of our lives, so it only makes sense that we would offer access to this new channel on our website, which is an important source of consumer information on not only the latest vehicles, but also important trends in the marketplace.”

“This is why people visit JDPower.com; they’re trying to find the newest, most reliable information available when buying and researching vehicles,” said Tanya Parkes, vice president of the consumer division at J.D. Power. “That wealth of information now includes access to subscription services, along with data on buying and selling a vehicle. It’s all about bringing more clarity to the shopping experience.”

“Subscribing to a vehicle is the new and modern way of accessing mobility,” said Georg Bauer, co-founder and president of Autonomy. “By making our service available on JDPower.com, we will raise awareness of Autonomy and the unbeatable value proposition of a car subscription. Once consumers try it, we are confident that they will remain customers for life.”

Eligible visitors to JDPower.com will be offered access to the Autonomy EV subscription service by clicking on Autonomy ads that appear when they are searching for relevant vehicle inventory or conducting EV research. Interested consumers can download the Autonomy app, scan their driver’s licenses, add a digital payment method and enter insurance information to subscribe to a vehicle.

ABOUT AUTONOMY

Autonomy is a technology company on a mission to make access to mobility easy and affordable through car subscriptions. The company was founded by auto retail, auto finance, and auto insurance disruptors Scott Painter and Georg Bauer, who founded Fair, the first-ever used-vehicle subscription offering, pioneering the Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) category. Building upon that experience, Autonomy has created a turnkey vehicle subscription platform for consumers and the automotive industry that enables vehicle subscriptions to scale profitably and become a mainstream alternative to traditional car buying. Autonomy is innovating through technology, finance, and insurance to power car subscriptions for the battery, electric vehicle, and zero-emissions vehicle sectors. Autonomy relies on partnerships with automakers and brick-and-mortar car dealerships to provide benefits to both consumers and the industry. Autonomy represents freedom from long-term debt, freedom from long-term commitments, and even freedom from fossil fuels. It means new choices and more control over your financial well-being. Autonomy is based in Santa Monica, California.

