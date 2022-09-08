Digital Transformation Guru and Bestselling Author Dr. Mik Kersten, Planview Chief Technology Officer, to Headline North American International Auto Show

Session attendees will get insights into how data science can help auto manufacturers in the age of digital disruption

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planview, a global leader in Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions, today announced its CTO will be a featured speaker at the upcoming North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), and the company will demonstrate its solutions at the event.

WHAT: During NAIAS 2022, Planview will share how it is building the future of connected work for automakers with market-leading portfolio management and work management solutions. Onsite, the company will showcase how it enables automotive organizations to connect their businesses from ideas to impact, accelerating the achievement of what matters most. In a featured speaking slot, Planview CTO Dr. Mik Kersten will describe how Planview helps auto manufacturers survive and thrive in the age of digital disruption with the Flow Framework®. Created by Dr. Kersten, The Flow Framework® addresses the pivotal challenge to cracking open the software engineering and business black boxes, defining a common language to bridge the gap between business and technology, and optimizing the flow of business value to customers. Dr. Kersten is the bestselling author of Project To Product: How to Survive and Thrive in the Age of Digital Disruption with the Flow Framework. Dr. Kersten joined Planview following the acquisition of his company, Tasktop, a pioneer and leader in Value Stream Management (VSM). WHERE/WHEN: Detroit, Michigan. Dr. Kersten will be featured during the NAIAS Industry Tech Day on Wednesday, September 14, at the AutoMobili-D Stage from 5:25 – 5:55 p.m. EDT, followed immediately by a book signing from 6:00-6:30 p.m. EDT at the Planview booth (#207). Demos will be held at the Planview booth on September 14 and 15. Register for the presentation here. WHY ATTEND: Planview has years of experience helping automotive companies integrate planning and execution, to focus on digital innovation across all product lines. Attendees at the events will learn how automotive manufacturers and suppliers use Planview products to: Make investment decisions with confidence by having access to real-world business intelligence

Reduce software development costs by increasing project execution efficiencies

Balance growth and market/customer demand with smart resource capacity planning RESOURCES: Details on Planview and Planview CTO Dr. Mik Kersten’s presence at the show

