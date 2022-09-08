Nintendo Announces Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition, Launching This November

System Features Art of Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon From the Upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Games

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–A new adventure is about to unfold! On Nov. 4, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition system will be available at select stores, featuring art inspired by the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games (sold separately). The Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon are featured on the glossy front side of the white system’s dock, and a design inspired by the series’ iconic Poké Ball is featured on the back. The back of the system itself is adorned with special illustrations of the three Pokémon you can choose as your first partners in the game – Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly – along with illustrations of symbols players may recognize as they journey through the games. The Joy-Con controllers, which match the main colors of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, feature the school emblems of the Naranja Academy and Uva Academy that appear in the respective games.





Nintendo Switch – OLED Model features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port (LAN cable sold separately), 64 GB of internal storage, a portion of which is reserved for use by the system, and enhanced audio in handheld and tabletop mode. The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system can be played in three modes: TV mode, played on a TV while the system is docked; handheld mode, when the Joy-Con controllers are attached for portable play; and tabletop mode for on-the-go multiplayer gaming sessions.

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition system will be available in stores and in the My Nintendo Store at a suggested retail price of $359.99. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the latest chapters in the Pokémon series, launch for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Nov. 18 at a suggested retail price of $59.99 each, and are now available for pre-order at select retailers, in the My Nintendo Store and in Nintendo eShop. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Double Pack will also be available as a packaged version or as a digital downloadable version at a suggested retail price of $119.99, and will include both Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, as well as additional in-game bonuses to help players on their Pokémon Trainer journey. To learn more about the games visit https://scarletviolet.pokemon.com/.

With Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the Pokémon series takes an evolutionary step, allowing players to explore freely in a richly expressed open world. Catch, battle, and train Pokémon in the Paldea Region, a vast land filled with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, small towns and sprawling cities. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet offer an open-world experience that only the Pokémon series can deliver – one welcoming even to newcomers to the series.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

About Nintendo: Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Metroid™, Pokémon™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™ and Splatoon™, through its integrated hardware and software products. Nintendo aims to deliver unique, intuitive entertainment experiences for everyone, manufacturing and marketing video game devices such as the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems, developing and operating applications for smart devices, and collaborating with partners on a range of other entertainment initiatives like visual content and theme parks. Nintendo has sold more than 5.4 billion video games and over 800 million hardware units globally. From the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System™ more than 30 years ago, through today and into the future, Nintendo’s continuing mission is to create unique entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of people all over the world. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

