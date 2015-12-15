Dock’s Web3 ID Now Available on Auth0 Marketplace

Web3 developers can now grant access and verify user eligibility based on private user data.

Zug, Switzerland – 14 September, 2022 – Dock, a pioneer in the Decentralized Identity space, today announced the availability of Web3 ID on Auth0 Marketplace, a catalog of trusted technology integrations to extend the functionality of Auth0’s customer identity management platform. Dock’s Web3 ID enables privacy-preserving user verification for Web3.

Web3 ID is a blockchain-based authentication and authorization system that allows developers to grant access and verify end-user eligibility by requesting private data from users’ non-custodial identity wallet apps. Web3 developers can now implement privacy-preserving age verification for Web3 gaming, gambling and entertainment; verify eligibility to enter Metaverse and IRL (in real life) experiences based on private data; or verify token ownership without the users revealing all their wallets’ contents. Dock’s Web3 ID complements Auth0 extensible identity, and the ease in which customers can seamlessly integrate adjacent technologies to facilitate the successful execution of larger projects such as digital transformation, threat detection, compliance, and customer conversion.

Web3 introduced the ability to sign in using cryptocurrency wallets. But with crypto wallets, all the user data that a developer can request and verify has to be publicly available on the blockchain. Dock’s Web3 ID gives developers the ability to verify private user data. With this integration, Dock brings decentralization, ownership of their identifiers, and the ability to privately sign in to apps and services to Auth0 customers.

“Dock Web3 ID was built to provide all the convenience of OAuth style login while also ensuring that individuals don’t leak their data, and remain in control of their login credentials at all times. Working with the industry leading customer identity platform, Auth0, is a key aspect of Dock’s growth strategy as their reach amongst development teams is extensive and we anticipate this collaboration paving the way for Dock Web3 ID to be used at scale.” said Nick Lambert, Dock’s CEO.

“It has been really exciting to work with Dock on a newly-built partner integration for Auth0 Marketplace. This best-in-class solution adds an integral layer to our platform that provides our customers with greater choice and flexibility,” said Cassio Sampaio, SVP of product at Auth0, a product unit within Okta. “After speaking with many customers, we have identified the types of integrations that matter to them, and we are so thrilled to have Dock’s Web3 ID as a vetted and valuable vendor in Auth0 Marketplace.”

Auth0 reviews partner integration functionality, and makes available integrations that are easy to discover and integrate for customers. Partners can participate in the growing demand for digital identity solutions and increase their visibility as part of Auth0 Marketplace, and can learn more here: https://auth0.com/partners.

