In Exclusive Interview with the MMA Germany, Google’s Tobias Kellner Shares Insights for Marketers on the Privacy Sandbox

Also discusses expansion of API testing schedule and feedback opportunities for MMA Germany members

MUNICH – Google Germany Industry Relations Lead Tobias Kellner spoke recently with the MMA Germany in an exclusive video interview, where he offered insights on how Google’s Privacy Sandbox initiative plans to help digital marketers reach customers on multiple platforms, including mobile apps, without the use of third-party cookies.

Kellner’s interview comes in advance of DMEXCO, Europe’s leading digital marketing and technology event, where Matt Brittin, President of Google EMEA, and Hanne Tuomisto-Inch, Head of Privacy & Chrome Partnerships for Google EMEA, are scheduled to present a keynote on the topic of rethinking the digital future to enhance the ads-supported web. Underpinning Google’s plans for the future of digital marketing is the Privacy Sandbox, an initiative to collaborate with the digital ecosystem in developing privacy-first alternatives to third-party cookies and other tracking methods.

In a conversation with MMA Germany Chief Content Officer Peggy Anne Salz, Kellner explained that the mission of the Privacy Sandbox is to “create new technologies that both protect people’s privacy online, and give companies and developers tools to build thriving digital businesses. The industry must evolve to ensure that digital advertising works to improve user privacy.”

He also provided updates on the project’s timeline and testing opportunities for advertisers, developers, and other parties in the ecosystem. Google is expanding its testing windows for the Privacy Sandbox APIs before the phaseout of third-party cookies in Chrome, which is currently scheduled for the second half of 2024. Chrome expects to have the Privacy Sandbox APIs to be launched and generally available in Chrome by Q3 2023. Additionally, “the Android APIs are available in Developer Preview now and aim to be in Beta and available for live traffic testing later this year, for ad tech,” according to Kellner.

“From the start of this project, we have been developing these tools in an open way, and sought feedback at every step, to ensure that this solution works for everyone,” Kellner said, emphasising that feedback from MMA members is key to the development of the Privacy Sandbox. “Given MMA’s large membership and its expertise in mobile, I would encourage members to participate through the many public feedback channels that inform development of the proposals, or through the MMA itself.” He also advised MMA members to speak with their ad tech providers about strategies to prepare for the rollout of the Privacy Sandbox.

“As an industry we know that consumers are concerned about trust and privacy,” commented Chris Babayode, Managing Director, MMA EMEA. “The MMA welcomes initiatives that help us address this concern. Taking a test and learn and agile approach to these issues with major collaboration amongst all stakeholders will be how we will succeed.”

The full video interview with Google’s Tobias Kellner can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/QGMjRQQDB5w

About the MMA Germany:

With 15 regional offices and membership of 800 companies globally, the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) is the only trade association that brings together marketers, martech, and media companies to work collaboratively on the future of marketing while driving growth today. Led by CMOs, the MMA helps to enlighten and empower marketers in leading the imperative for change—enabling future breakthroughs while optimising current initiatives. The MMA believes that true marketing impact is rooted in challenging the status quo, and in aggressively adopting proven, peer-driven, and scientific best practices.

The MMA’s global headquarters are located in New York with regional operations in Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM). For more information about the MMA Global, please visit its website. Chair of MMA Germany is Mark Wächter, and Interim Country Director is Elvin Altun. For more information about the MMA Germany and its members, visit its website and blog, and follow on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Peggy Anne Salz

Chief Content Officer

MMA Germany

[email protected]

Mobile: +49 1722451028

Source: RealWire