Element and Fundamental Labs Supporting the Era7 World Cup Tournament, Building the First EsportsFi Ecosystem on Web3.

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – September 25, 2022) – Era7: Game of Truth, a BNB Chain TOP gamefi project, launched the first NFT TCG World Cup Tournament on September 11. The tournament has attracted continuous attention from partners in multiple fields of the blockchain industry. Fundamental Labs, a globally renowned crypto venture capital firm in the web3.0 field, and Element, the world’s first multi-chain aggregated NFT marketplace, will co-sponsor the Season One Era7 World Cup Tournament (The WCT S1) prize pool and work together with Era7 to build a global EsportsFi tournament platform on Web3.0.

In the current WCT S1 Prize Pool, in addition to the 610,000 ERA Token and $10,000 worth of ELE Token (Element NFT Marketplace token) that the Era7 Team and Element have invested, Fundamental Labs has also added $20,000 BUSD more which the total BUSD of the prize pool has seen an increase to 60,000 BUSD. The competitors who will eventually enter the Knockout Stage will have the chance the win these prizes, and the champion of the WCT S1 will win 15,000 BUSD!

Officially launched in March 2022, Era7: Game of Truth is a GameFi project based on BNB Chain, combining the features of NFT, DeFi and EsportsFi. Era7’s journey into the blockchain gaming space has been backed early in the project by some of the industry’s most prominent institutions, who have rallied behind its vision and mission. Prior to the game’s launch, Era7 had already closed a seed and initial private placement round led by Hashkey and Huobi Ventures, with participation from a dozen other prominent VCs and institutions including Good Games Guild (GGG), AU21 Capital , AlphaCoin Fund, Waterdrip Capital, etc.

Fundamental Labs, the company that helped develop the WCT, is a leading Web3 and crypto venture capital firm. Focusing on driving growth of fundamental innovations and daring entrepreneurs, Fundamental Labs has manifested itself as a key player in the blockchain space supporting portfolio projects through its extensive network, ecosystem access and insights into various market opportunities.

On the other hand, Element is the world’s first community oriented aggregated NFT marketplace, located in the top4 of the multi-chain comprehensive ranking, and also the No.1 NFT MKP of BNB Chain. Both crucial strategic partners said that Era7, as an innovative product in the GameFi field, will have great growth and development expectations in the future in terms of building a global web3.0 light competitive event ecology, fostering GameFi star players and integrating traditional competitive game users. No matter in the integration of resources or the subsequent creation and promotion of WCT benefit assets, the two partners will also play the greatest advantage to jointly help the development of Era7 innovative ecology.

There is no shortage of innovative forces in the Web 3.0 space, and so is the GameFi industry, with the 3 innovative elements that Era7 has.

Battle System: Played on 3×3 squares with two players randomly playing cards from their pre-built-30-card deck, plus every battle was designed to be no more than three minutes; thus it requires high concentration, familiarity with the cards, and strong strategy, which no doubt brings the player a great sense of satisfaction, and achievement after winning the battle.

Ecosystem: Replace Play2Earn with Win2Earn. While the players are in the process of winning battles, the consumption and earnings will be able to reach the balance between inflationary and deflationary activities.

EsportsFi: Building the first Web3.0 World Cup Tournament system and raising professional EsportsFi (GameFi + Esports) stars, to create a platform with a competitive ecology and healthy community in the history of Web3.0.

Based on long term EsportsFi features, Era7 allows players who like competitive matchmaking to get a “winning” experience in a way that suits them, enabling investors to gain benefits in an exciting way, and give users who experience entertainment to gain a sense of satisfaction and accomplishment, while attracting more players from all over the world to join Era7 and witness every stage of the project’s development. The “win to earn” model created by the Era7 team allows users to entertain and consume in the process of “win”. 3 minutes to play a game of light competitive environment and high flip rate, very much in line with the psychology of blockchain game users. Through the above steps, it can lower the entry threshold of users and achieve user segmentation more effectively. The immersion and “winning” experience of all levels of users is ensured through the core economic system in the game.

Era7 will work with several partners to promote WCT extensively, and will launch nearly 10 full seasons throughout the year to attract more e-sports enthusiasts and traditional gamers to join. The new highlight of WCT will be “the world’s largest online competition prize pool in Web3.0”.At the same time, era7 will also release the championship prize amount and distribution method which is comparable to the top international tournaments in the future.

In terms of deep gameplay and competitiveness, Era7 will also continue to lead the trend of GameFi 3.0, combining its own unique economic model with a series of development strategies in the following areas.

The NFT series continues to innovate around the different seasons of the WCT

Along with the WCT tournament, Era7 will continue to launch new series of NFT cards and upgrade the rights of NFT holders, bringing players more flexible deck strategy configuration, new skills and value attachments, allowing players to form a unique personal competitive style; also adding new fun and competitive attributes to the game.

At the same time, Era7 will also join hands with Element. Market to radiate more participants in the design and launch of subsequent tournament equity assets, so that WCT can truly become a grand event for all people to revel in.

Continuously deepening the essence of competition in three minutes

The soul of Era7 is embedded in just 3 minutes, the team’s love for the product and the thrill of PVP and competition based on the essence module in traditional competitive games are concentrated in this time, the user has a highly enjoyable experience is the core of gameplay. Behind is the accurate grasp of how to effectively productize based on the user’s emotional experience and interactive experience. Around the short 3 minutes, Era7 will also continue to launch three minutes of group battles, three minutes of tournament guessing, three minutes of spectator mode, three minutes of reward interaction ……anyway, three minutes mode will bring more competitive entertainment experience.

WCT high prize pool release plan every season

The launch of WCT S1 has once again boosted Era7 user activity and industry attention. At the same time, after the WCT tournament prize pool is injected with a large prize pool for each season, users’ attention will also be gradually shifted from the pure in-game asset reward return to the competition channel with more cash rewards, so that the in-game card series and double tokens can be fully consumed and recycled, effectively reaching deflation. Subsequently, Era7 will also introduce a high reward program in each season to guide players to experience the game’s level playing field in greater depth, laying a solid foundation for the project’s long-term prosperity.

Continuous improvement of WCT system to build the world’s largest GameFi light competition ecological platform

Era7 will continue to update the WCT system, including team battle mode, E-sports team development mode, potential competitive star cultivation system, tournament bounty and interactive guessing mode, live streaming platform construction, etc. Based on the principle of fairness, impartiality and openness, it will build the world’s largest GameFi light competitive ecological platform.

The NFT TCG type game is just the starting point for Era7. In Era7’s vision, it will work together with partners to build a scalable competitive ecosystem, including unique tournament equity assets, a live streaming platform, an eSports community, the launch of GameFi IP and an exclusive animation series to create the EsportsFi model. It will also deploy the most advanced UE engine and launch a series of metaverse-based competitive gaming products in combination with the Era7 platform.

What is Era7:

Era7: Game of truth is a GameFi metaverse developed on BNB Chain. The game features card trading with a perfect combination of fighting and strategy. Players combine their cards with improving their deck and competing in PVP or PVE battles.

These cards have value, and players can obtain high-value cards by collecting, fighting, trading, etc. In addition, era7 will constantly update its GameFi environment by developing new cards, gaming methods, and battle passes to help users generate profit.

