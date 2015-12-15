FRZ Swapping (FRZW) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – September 25, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed FRZ Swapping (FRZW) on September 21, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FRZW/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As a DEX with its own ecosystem, FRZSwap enables users to swap, earn, and receive crypto assets easily, securely, and conveniently without third parties and verifications. Its native token FRZ Swapping (FRZW) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on September 21, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing FRZSwap

FRZ Solar System (FRZSS) was brought to fight against the energy crisis using blockchain technologies and web innovations. Considering the solar energy is unlimited, renewable, endless, pollution-free, and has low costs, FRZSS aims to popularize solar power plants as the main method of producing electricity.

FRZSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which belongs to the FRZ Solar System ecosystem that is developing multiple products, including FRZ blockchain, the project’s own blockchain with features such as low fees and fast transactions; FARZEX centralized exchange, a CEX with the ability to buy crypto using fiats in the most secure way; FRZ crypto wallet, a secure and convenient place to store the assets; FRZW token, the utility token of FRZSwap exchange on BSC chain; and FRZSS token, the FRZ Solar System token on FRZ blockchain and BSC.

There’re many advantages for users to enjoy when using FRZSwap. On FRZSwap, users don’t need to create an account, enter their data, or pass KYC. They can simply connect their wallet and start using the platform. Users can also forget about paying fees to third-party organizations, account blocks, or storing their crypto on other companies’ accounts, they can exchange the crypto directly with other users, and even use the liquidity pools to earn more.

About FRZW Token

FRZW is the utility token of FRZSwap and the token that will power the ecosystem of the FRZ Solar System. 1% of FRZW transactions will be burned to support the liquidity, and users can receive FRZW as a reward for using the FRZ crypto wallet. Users can also stake FRZW in liquidity pool, and get up to 0.17% fee of each transaction, or use FRZW in yield farming with up to 30% APY. In addition, users can use FRZW to make decisions and vote for ideas about the FRZ Solar System development, participate in FRZ Metaverse, and purchase in-game items.

Based on BEP-20, FRZW has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 17% will be used for development, 3% is allocated to advisors, 5% will be used for marketing, 5% is provided for airdrops, 10% is allocated to the team, 10% is allocated to public investors, 10% is provided for farming, 10% is provided for staking rewards, 10% is provided for liquidity, and the remaining 20% is allocated for the ecosystem and partnerships.

The FRZW token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on September 21, 2022, investors who are interested in the FRZSwap investment can easily buy and sell FRZW token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

