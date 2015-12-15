Firework Games Collaborates with AWS on the Upcoming Release of Its First 3D Space Battle Royale Game

Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong–(Newsfile Corp. – September 25, 2022) – Firework Games has been working with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the largest cloud infrastructure provider, on the imminent release of the first-ever 3D space battle-royale game. The purpose of the collaboration is to build an innovative feature that will create a more realistic and immersive gaming experience for gamers worldwide.

Spark Era: Echo to Universe

The integration of AWS services like Amazon EC2, Amazon S3, Amazon RDS and Auto Scaling enables the studio to build a scalable and reliable game architecture that can handle the high concurrency and intense load expected during the launch of SPARK ERA.

In the coming days, Firework Games plans to integrate AWS’s AI/ML capabilities to improve the user experience. The firm intends to accomplish this by automatically collecting in-game data such as character names, weapons, and equipment from photographs and text within game videos.

“Integrating AWS’s services into our game architecture allows us to focus on what we do best-building an amazing 3D space battle royale game with companion NPC AI,” said Moses Ip, CEO of Firework Games. He also stated that his team is delighted to use AWS’s power to deliver even more innovation to their game players.

The studio was able to quickly recognize the advantages of the collaboration by utilizing the AWS Enterprise On-Ramp support plan. In addition, AWS GPU cloud services are now helping the studio to accelerate its AI models.

Just recently, Firework Games announced the accomplishment of its first milestone. The studio employs artificial intelligence to create unique NPCs in an effort to create virtual worlds in which users can interact based on their previous activities.

The researchers used embodiment theory to create a new breed of AI NPCs and AI modules using accelerated deep reinforcement learning. This historic feat may open the path for more realistic and engaging gaming experiences for gamers all across the world.

About Firework Games

Firework Games is a game development company committed to using cutting-edge technology in its games. The infrastructure is built with gaming in mind, allowing for unique gameplay experiences. Immersion and mobile apps are emphasized at the studio, allowing players easy access to our games while integrating innovation throughout our ecosystem into the gaming business.

