EmpiricaLab Selected to Participate in the Inaugural AWS Impact Accelerator for Women Founders

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EmpiricaLab today announced it has been selected to participate in the AWS Impact Accelerator for Women Founders, a technical, business, and mentorship program from Amazon Web Services, Inc., (AWS) for women startup founders, to help accelerate EmpiricaLab’s cloud-based business. This opportunity will support EmpiricaLab’s efforts to develop its cloud-based training platform for technical healthcare teams.

The AWS Impact Accelerator for Women Founders is part of the AWS Impact Accelerator, a $30 million three-year commitment to provide high-potential, pre-seed startups with the tools and knowledge to reach key milestones, such as raising funds or being accepted to a seed-stage accelerator program, while creating powerful solutions in the cloud.

The EmpiricaLab team will benefit from participating in the AWS Impact Accelerator for Women Founders by strengthening its cloud computing and development of analytics for healthcare teams. In addition, through the program, the EmpiricaLab team will have the opportunity to engage with Amazon teams and leaders to discuss potential collaborations and get relevant advice.

“At EmpiricaLab, we believe that investing in the training of healthcare teams translates into value for patients. Our mission is to bridge work and training and empower health care teams to focus on what they care about the most: patient care,” said Dr. Norma Padrón, founder and CEO of EmpiricaLab. “As a women-led company, we are excited to be part of AWS Impact Accelerator for Women Founders, as we seek to transform training for the healthcare workforce, an industry that is composed of over 70 percent women.”

As one of 25 companies chosen for this opportunity, EmpiricaLab will receive up to $225,000 in cash and credits, extensive training, mentoring, and technical guidance, as well as introductions to Amazon leaders and teams, networking opportunities with potential investors, and ongoing advisory support.

“Women are the driving force behind a thriving economy and AWS looks forward to supporting these impressive finalists in furthering their missions,” said Howard Wright, vice president of Startups at AWS. “Over the course of eight weeks, they will be developing their ventures alongside AWS technology experts, investors, and partners and we can’t wait to see what they accomplish.”

For more information on the AWS Impact Accelerator, you can read the press release here and AWS blog post here.

About EmpiricaLab

EmpiricaLab is a collaborative training and knowledge-sharing platform focused on enabling peer-based learning for healthcare teams to help them get to their goals faster. For more information visit www.empiricalab.com and follow @EmpiricaLab

