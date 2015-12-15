Menlo Micro Joins the American Semiconductor Innovation Coalition

Aims to bring more U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and advance MEMS R&D leadership, improve pathway from research to manufacturing

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5g—Menlo Microsystems, Inc. (Menlo Micro), the company known for reinventing the electronic switch with its Ideal Switch® technology, today announced that it has joined the American Semiconductor Innovation Coalition (ASIC) in its effort to ensure that the funding provided through the historic CHIPS and Science Act will be effectively employed to advance U.S. semiconductor R&D leadership and improve the pathway from research to manufacturing.

As a member of ASIC, Menlo Micro will look to build on existing partnerships with ASIC members Purdue University and SUNY Polytechnic Institute to strengthen America’s STEM workforce and ensure top tech talent remains in the U.S.

Menlo Micro’s leadership in creating next-generation electrical components will be invaluable as the country seeks to invest more heavily in transformative technologies and bolster domestic chip manufacturing and supply chains. Leveraging advances in materials science and MEMS technology, Menlo Micro’s Ideal Switch delivers unprecedented power, efficiency, and speed at a fraction of the size and weight of traditional switching technologies.

“Menlo Micro is proud to join ASIC and its members in the pursuit of strengthening U.S. tech leadership,” said Russ Garcia, CEO of Menlo Micro. “ASIC’s work to create tech hubs and bolster U.S. supply chains for our future economic prosperity and national security perfectly aligns with our goal to onshore manufacturing of Menlo Micro’s Ideal Switch technology to help strengthen America’s tech supply chains and facilitate the electrification of everything.”

Joining ASIC’s growing membership of companies, universities, startups and nonprofits, Menlo Micro will advocate for an efficient and effective innovation hub of the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) and National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP) funded through the CHIPS and Science Act. ASIC recently expanded its membership to include representatives from all stages of the chipmaking supply chain, and Menlo Micro will be joining fellow innovators and technology leaders including NVIDIA, DuPont and GlobalFoundries, which join Analog Devices, IBM, Microsoft, Micron, MIT, Synopsys and others to advance U.S. semiconductor R&D leadership.

“Pursuing an initiative like the NSTC requires a network of leading thinkers and innovators in semiconductor technology,” said Dr. Douglas Grose, spokesperson for ASIC. “We’re excited to welcome Menlo Micro to ASIC as a key representative of MEMS technology and the expertise they bring to the coalition as we work to strengthen U.S. tech leadership for generations to come.”

About the Ideal Switch

The Ideal Switch is the electronic industry’s Holy Grail – a device that delivers all the benefits of a mechanical relay and a semiconductor switch, with no compromises. The Ideal Switch is tiny, fast, reliable, withstands extreme temperatures, is ultra-low loss and can handle 1,000s of Watts. Most importantly, it is manufactured using conventional semiconductor equipment.

According to Adroit Market Research, the global electrification market is experiencing tremendous growth, projected to reach $128 billion by 2028. The Ideal Switch is transforming the electrification of everything by increasing energy efficiency of the entire legacy electric infrastructure, upgrading 100-year-old relay technology with a microelectromechanical (MEMS) switch.

About Menlo Micro

Menlo Micro is on a mission to create a more energy efficient and sustainable world, with an entirely new category of electronic switches. The Ideal Switch eliminates compromises and tradeoffs by combining the benefits of electromechanical and solid-state switches into the best of both worlds. Menlo is bringing more than 99 percent reductions in size, weight, power, and cost to dozens of industries such as medical, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial IoT, and test and measurement. For more information, visit menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the American Semiconductor Innovation Coalition

The American Semiconductor Innovation Coalition (ASIC) represents more than 100 businesses, startups, universities and nonprofits dedicated to bringing the best research and development to the National Semiconductor Technology Center and the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program. Learn more about ASIC and its members at http://asicoalition.org.

Menlo Micro and the Ideal Switch are registered trademarks of Menlo Microsystems, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

