EMQX Cloud Expands North American Support With a Competitive Alternative For Large-Scale Managed IoT

MORGAN HILL, CA – EMQ, developer of the world’s leading open source IoT messaging platform, EMQX, recently expanded support in North America for its fully managed solution, EMQX Cloud. EMQX Cloud provides IoT data infrastructure across 15 global regions and three major cloud providers: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Users in the United States, Canada, and throughout Latin America will now find simplified tax calculation and billing regardless of where their deployment is hosted.

Originally launched in 2020 with a focus on the European IoT market, EMQX Cloud continues to be managed by EMQ’s team in Stockholm, Sweden. However, as the user base has grown both in the United States and Europe, EMQ has taken steps to establish a North American management team and website with responsibility for supporting these accounts and handling local invoicing.

EMQ has priced its cloud service to be particularly attractive to large-scale users with a simple, three-factor model based on a tiered feature set, system size, and outbound traffic.

Dylan Kennedy, General Manager of EMQ Technologies, commented, “Our focus is on supporting applications with a high number of connections and high message throughput. And what we found when designing EMQX Cloud was that, for small-scale customers, the typical per-message, pay-as-you-go pricing model was fine, but for our target user, it resulted in dramatically higher costs. We designed EMQX Cloud’s pricing to make costs predictable for these large-scale operators.”

EMQ also cites its platform’s millions of messages per second throughput, real-time latency, and 100M simultaneous connection benchmarks as reasons it continues to attract new users. EMQ offers uptime SLAs of up to 99.99%.

At its core, EMQX Cloud is a fully compliant MQTT 5.0 broker with a sophisticated rules engine available at no additional cost, another aggressive pricing move. EMQX’s higher-priced tiers support other IoT protocols like CoAP as well as native integration with over 30 external services, including Kafka and InfluxDB. Additional subscription services include internal load balancing and network address translation (NAT).

EMQX Cloud’s multi-regional support includes availability zones in the United States East and West; Europe North, Central, and West; and Asia South, Central, East, and West.

New users can sign up for a free 14-day trial of EMQX Cloud, which includes 100 GB of data. Customers at Standard tier pricing continue to receive 100 GB of data every month. For Professional tier users, this amount increases to 1 TB.

About EMQ

EMQ is the world’s leading software provider of open-source IoT data infrastructure. Its core portfolio includes EMQX, the world’s most scalable and reliable open-source MQTT messaging platform, HStreamDB, the world’s first native streaming database, and Neuron, the lightweight industrial IoT connectivity server.

EMQX boasts more than 20,000 global users from over 50 countries, connecting more than 100 million IoT devices worldwide, and is trusted by over 300 customers in mission-critical IoT scenarios, including well-known brands like HPE, VMware, Verifone, SAIC Volkswagen and Ericsson.

EMQ’s global R&D center is located in Stockholm, Sweden. It has 10+ offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Visit http://www.emqx.com for information and pricing.

Source: RealWire