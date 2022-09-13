Speedcast to Offer Starlink Service to Enterprise and Maritime Customers

Paris, France — September 13, 2022 — Speedcast, a leading global communications and network service provider, will begin offering Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency connectivity to its enterprise and maritime customers as part of a deal announced today at The World Satellite Business Week Summit in Paris.

Starlink introduced its enterprise and maritime connectivity services and equipment earlier this year, delivered via the world’s largest constellation of highly advanced satellites operating in low Earth orbit. From oil rigs and merchant vessels to mine sites and yachts, Starlink allows users to connect from the most remote locations and waters across the world.

Speedcast designs and deploys technology and frequency-agnostic solutions for customers to deliver the highest levels of performance and operational efficiency. The company has been supporting customer trials to demonstrate the capabilities of Starlink as part of a seamlessly integrated service.

“Starlink is an exciting new communications pathway for customers, offering significant diversity and added capacity at a time when remote sites continue to push to the farthest ends of the Earth and when bandwidth demand is ever increasing,” said Joe Spytek, Chief Executive Officer at Speedcast. “As a trusted, agnostic integrator of next-generation technologies for customers, we’re excited to add Starlink to our toolkit to make ubiquitous connectivity a reality for remote operations around the world.”

“We’re excited to provide Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet to Speedcast enterprise and maritime customers,” said Jonathan Hofeller, Vice President of Starlink Sales at SpaceX. “This significant leap in connectivity will open even more possibilities for companies to manage operations anywhere on Earth.”

About Speedcast

Speedcast is a leading communications and IT services provider, delivering critical communications services to the Maritime, Energy, Mining, Media, Telecom, Cruise, NGO, Government, and Enterprise sectors. The company leverages its global network platform to provide fully connected systems that harness technologies and applications to transform what remote operations can achieve. With the world’s most comprehensive network, Speedcast enables faster, seamless pole-to-pole coverage from a global hybrid satellite, fiber, cellular, microwave, MPLS, and IP transport network with direct access to public cloud platforms. The company integrates differentiated technology offerings that provide smarter ways to communicate and distribute content, manage network and remote operations, protect and secure investments, and improve the crew and guest experience. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

