Energous Receives Approval in Australia and New Zealand for 1W WattUp PowerBridge Transmitters

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, today announced that its latest-generation 1W WattUp PowerBridge transmitter has met all of the requirements set forth by the Australia Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) and New Zealand Radio Spectrum Management (RSM) and is approved for import, marketing, and sales in the Australian and New Zealand markets.





These developments highlight an acceleration of approvals for Energous’ technology over the past nine months, with similar certifications in China, the United States, Canada, Europe and India and a recent 15W approval in the United States. Energous’ global approvals are driven by the company’s expertise, semiconductor portfolio, antenna technology, and solution flexibility, and collectively open these markets for Energous’ technology, its customers and partners, with retail store deployments already in place in Australia.

Capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously at-a-distance, Energous’ 1W WattUp PowerBridges transmit RF-based wireless power over the air, enabling manufacturers to design cordless, batteryless and fully waterproof sensors, smart tags, asset trackers and other IoT applications that can be deployed in industrial, retail, enterprise, and healthcare markets. They can send power to and also act as a data link for connected IoT devices, the number which analyst firm IDC projects to more than triple over the next three years from about 12 billion devices today to almost 40 billion by 2025. This approval for transmission of 1W without distance limitations in Australia and New Zealand expands Energous’ ability to deploy global wireless power networks to meet the increased power needs of the growing IoT ecosystem.

Multiple WattUp PowerBridge transmitters can be meshed together to create a WattUp wireless power network covering unlimited distances for large footprint deployments such as retail stores, industrial warehouses, manufacturing plants, logistics hubs and more. By providing consistent levels of power for IoT devices and eliminating the costly need to manage and change out batteries or rely on restrictive power cables, WattUp PowerBridges usher in a new reality of batteryless, mobile, waterproof, maintenance-free and easier-to-implement devices.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is leading the advancement of Wireless Power Networks to meet the growing power demands of today’s devices and tomorrow’s innovations. Its award-winning, RF-based WattUp® technology supports both near field and at-a-distance wireless power, enabling flexible device designs without cumbersome power cables or replaceable batteries. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs for the expanding ecosystem of devices within industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities, and medical applications. The company has received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance WPT and has been awarded more than 200 patents for its WattUp® technology.

