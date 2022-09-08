H.I.G. Capital Expands Its Capital Formation Team with the Addition of Benjamin Charon

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Assets–H.I.G. Capital, LLC (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $50 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that Benjamin Charon has joined the firm’s Capital Formation Group as a Managing Director, based in H.I.G.’s New York office.

Ben will be responsible for business development and capital raising across H.I.G.’s global private equity platform. With over a decade of private capital raising and institutional sales experience, Ben joins H.I.G. from Evercore, where he was a Managing Director in its Private Funds Group, and was responsible for capital raising and advising the firm’s clients across private equity, private credit, and infrastructure asset classes. Prior to Evercore, Ben was at UBS, and began his career in investment banking at Credit Suisse.

Jordan Peer Griffin, Executive Managing Director and Global Head of the Capital Formation Group, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Ben to H.I.G. His background and tenure in capital formation spans a wide array of private equity strategies, and he brings with him a depth of experience and relationships. Ben is joining the firm at an exciting time, as we are seeing great opportunities across our entire global middle market private equity platform.”

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $50 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

