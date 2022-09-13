Enlivex to Present at Upcoming Investor and Media Conferences
Nes-Ziona, Israel, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced that Company management will be presenting at the following investor and media conferences in September.
H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
|Presentation Format:
|Corporate Presentation
|Date & Time:
|September 13, 2022, at 11:00 AM ET
|Location:
|Lotte New York Palace Hotel
|Webcast Link:
|Here
Baird’s 2022 Global Healthcare Conference
|Presentation Format:
|Corporate Presentation
|Date & Time:
|September 14, 2022, at 3:10 PM ET
|Location:
|InterContinental New York Barclay
|Webcast Link:
|Here
Cantor Cell and Genetic Medicines Conference
|Presentation Format:
|Panel Discussion
|Panel Title:
|CAR-T and Beyond: What Are the Next Generation Cell Therapies?
|Date & Time:
|September 15, 2022, at 9:20 AM ET
|Location:
|Lotte New York Palace Hotel
Company management will be available for 1×1 investor meetings during the Cantor and H.C. Wainwright events. Those interested in requesting a meeting during the conferences should contact their respective event representative.
ABOUT ENLIVEX
Enlivex is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing Allocetra™, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions. For more information, visit https://enlivex.com/.
