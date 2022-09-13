Enlivex to Present at Upcoming Investor and Media Conferences

Nes-Ziona, Israel, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced that Company management will be presenting at the following investor and media conferences in September.

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation Format: Corporate Presentation Date & Time: September 13, 2022, at 11:00 AM ET Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel Webcast Link: Here

Baird’s 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Format: Corporate Presentation Date & Time: September 14, 2022, at 3:10 PM ET Location: InterContinental New York Barclay Webcast Link: Here

Cantor Cell and Genetic Medicines Conference

Presentation Format: Panel Discussion Panel Title: CAR-T and Beyond: What Are the Next Generation Cell Therapies? Date & Time: September 15, 2022, at 9:20 AM ET Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Company management will be available for 1×1 investor meetings during the Cantor and H.C. Wainwright events. Those interested in requesting a meeting during the conferences should contact their respective event representative.

ABOUT ENLIVEX

Enlivex is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing Allocetra™, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions. For more information, visit https://enlivex.com/ .

ENLIVEX CONTACT

Shachar Shlosberger, CFO

Enlivex Therapeutics, Ltd.

