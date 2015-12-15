Enreach certified for Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams

In partnership with AudioCodes

Almere, 1st September 2022 – Enreach, the fast-growing European group providing converged contact solutions is delighted to announce its certification by Microsoft of Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams. Enreach is now ready to launch the service in the Netherlands, Germany, and Spain this month. In March this year, Enreach announced its partnership with Microsoft, this included Enreach being one of the early participants in the Operator Connect program, together with AudioCodes as its partner.

Enhanced user experience

With Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams, users benefit from seamlessly blending regular phone services (PSTN) with Microsoft Teams. This allows users to make and receive calls outside of the Microsoft domain. This milestone for Enreach is the latest stage in its strategy to enhance the Microsoft Teams user experience through the group’s extensive background and product portfolio in both telecommunications and IT.

With more than 270 million Microsoft Teams users globally, many businesses want to connect Microsoft Teams to PSTN in a convenient way using their voice provider of choice. The user can benefit from using their existing number and telephony services within Microsoft Teams, without having to migrate. Enreach is an established telecommunications service provider in Europe – e.g., providing phone lines and numbers – and can add Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams easily and rapidly, giving customers even more flexibility around their communication and collaboration choices.

Joep Lecluse, Head of Cloud Workspace Productivity at Enreach says, “We are very proud that we have passed the certification by Microsoft. We are now able to launch the Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams service in 3 countries because of the partnership that we have with Microsoft through the program. We will continue our roll-out into the other European countries.”

Martin Classen, Chief Product Officer of Enreach adds: “The launch of Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams is part of Enreach’s continued strategy to work with best-of-breed technology partners like Microsoft, so partners and customers benefit the most from the convergence of different communications, collaboration and productivity tools into seamlessly integrated solutions. We also believe that the Enreach Voice solutions are a perfect fit with the Microsoft Productivity portfolio boosting our customers Microsoft Teams experience. Something our European customers look for when using our solutions. As Enreach we are therefore really pleased to strengthen our relationship with Microsoft while servicing our customers to their needs.”

Taimoor Husain, Modern Workplace Strategy and GTM lead for Telcos at Microsoft says, “Microsoft decided to create the Operator Connect program to evolve Direct Routing and enable operators to provide higher quality Teams calling experience. There are many deployment options for Direct Routing, but we identified a need for operators to provide this as a service to customers. With Enreach’s extensive knowledge and experience in the field of providing Voice Services thanks to its own Fixed and Mobile networks, they make the perfect fit to provide Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams.”

Partnership with AudioCodes

To speed up time to market, Enreach has chosen AudioCodes as its official Microsoft Operator Connect Accelerator partner to provide Enreach resellers and customers with a complete connectivity solution for Microsoft Teams Phone System that meets and exceeds Microsoft’s SLA and quality metrics standards.

Andy Elliot, VP Global Marketing at AudioCodes says, “AudioCodes is delighted to partner with Enreach. As an approved Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams Accelerator partner, AudioCodes enables Enreach to offer their customers both Direct Routing and Operator Connect services as an integral part of their Microsoft Teams offering, all underpinned by the AudioCodes assurance of quality, flexibility, and affordability.”

