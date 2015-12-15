Paysend Partners With Varsovia FX to Provide Payments to Poland

LONDON – 01 SEPTEMBER, 2022 – Paysend, the UK-based fintech with over 7 million customers, today announces a technology partnership with Varsovia FX, the mobile money transfer service, that will enable instant local currency deposits to bank accounts in Poland for all of Paysend’s sending countries. Features such as low fixed fees on money transfers, competitive exchange rates, and the ability to receive instant international payments will change how communities in Poland manage their money internationally.

As more and more people around the world require fast, cheap and reliable services to help them send funds, Paysend continues to expand the reach of its network and the number of countries that its customers can send money to, in order to help them to stay connected and transfer money to their friends, family, and loved ones.

Alexander Bessonov, Group Head of Network Development and Strategic Partnerships at Paysend, said: “Partnering with Varsovia FX is a fantastic addition to our bank account deposit network and makes it easier and faster for our customers to send remittances to their family and friends through our expanding global payments network. This partnership helps Paysend to continue to deliver on its commitment to helping customers to send their money to their loved ones safely and securely.”

Robert Kaczmarek, Managing Director at Varsovia FX, said: “We are proud to cooperate with Paysend. As an authorized payment institution offering fast and secure services to both retail customers and fin-tech companies around the world, we are happy to establish yet another connection with a reliable partner like Paysend. The partnership in terms of transfers to Poland will certainly help fulfill our obligation to millions of customers who are looking for safe, reliable and quick solutions to meet their financial obligations.”

ABOUT PAYSEND

Paysend is a next generation integrated global payment ecosystem, enabling consumers and businesses to pay and send money online anywhere, anyhow and in any currency. Paysend is UK-based and has global reach having been created in April 2017 with the clear mission to change how money is moved around the world. Paysend currently supports cross-network operability globally across Mastercard, Visa, China UnionPay and local ACH and payment schemes, providing over 40 payment methods for online SMEs.

Paysend can send money to over 170 countries worldwide and has attracted more than seven million consumers to its platform. As a global end-to-end payment platform, Paysend has its own global network of banks and international and local payment systems and has partnerships with the major international card networks Visa, Mastercard and China Union Pay as a principal member and certified processor.

