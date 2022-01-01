E*TRADE From Morgan Stanley Named #1 Online Broker in Kiplinger 2022 Review

Review notes advances in advisory services and investment choices now as part of the Morgan Stanley ecosystem, while also securing the #1 spot for Mobile App, Tools, and Research

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley today announced it was named the 2022 Best Online Broker in Kiplinger. The review highlights its advisory services, research, and investment choices as particular strengths since joining Morgan Stanley, while also awarding the firm the number one spots for mobile, tools, and research.

This announcement comes as E*TRADE continues to integrate Morgan Stanley offerings into its platform, providing clients with an array of tangible benefits including in-depth global research and investing content from one of the industry’s dominant thought leaders.

On research, the report states: “E*TRADE excelled in this area. With Morgan Stanley research available on stocks, markets and the economy, its platform is chock full of investing insights…including sustainability reports for ETFs and mutual funds, plus an easy-to-find list of thematic ETFs and strategies and numerous news feeds.”

When it comes to tools: “E*TRADE won the day here, finishing well ahead of the competition. E*TRADE offers dozens of savings, tax and retirement calculators, including tools that help you figure out whether you’re better off with a Roth IRA or a traditional IRA, assess your retirement savings plan’s probability of success, and calculate the required minimum distribution from your IRA every year.”

“As one enterprise, E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley and Morgan Stanley Wealth Management can now truly serve every client no matter where they are in their financial journey, from beginning investors, to active traders, all the way through to advisory clients and family offices with the most complex and sophisticated needs,” said Chad Turner, head of E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley. “E*TRADE offers a compelling entryway into the Morgan Stanley universe wherein clients have access to best-of-the web tools and guidance, while also allowing us to grow with each client as their needs evolve.”

In Kiplinger’s annual Best Online Brokers and Trading Platforms Review of ten firms across eight categories, E*TRADE earned an overall score of 87.3 out of 100. E*TRADE’s ratings for all category rankings include: Overall (#1), Commissions and Fees (#7), Investment Choices (#3), Mobile App (#1), Tools (#1), Research (#1), User Experience (#5), and Advisory Services (#3). Read the full “Best Online Brokers and Trading Platforms, 2022” survey.

