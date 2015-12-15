Euroconsult 2022: BlackSky Receives Pioneer in Space Business Award

Company recognized for innovative, industry-changing end-to-end dynamic monitoring capabilities

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BKSY #artificialintelligence–BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) received the Pioneer in Space Business Award during the World Satellite Business Week Summit in Paris.

Euroconsult, a leading global space and satellite consulting and market intelligence firm, honors the most forward-thinking businesses and innovators shaping the future of the global space sector through its annual “Outstanding Achievement Awards”.

“BlackSky has pioneered a new chapter of innovation as the earth imaging industry moves from traditional mapping to dynamic monitoring and real-time geospatial intelligence. This award recognizes their positive contributions toward those efforts as well as their continued business growth as demonstrated by numerous government contract awards validating the dynamic monitoring model,” said Pacôme Révillon, Euroconsult CEO.

“The entire BlackSky team is honored to receive the 2022 Pioneer in Space Business Award from Euroconsult,” said BlackSky CEO Brian E. O’Toole. “We have built BlackSky with the aspiration of being the world’s leader in real-time global intelligence and the last year has been an incredible year of growth and innovation for our business and the customers and partners we serve.”

“In the last twelve months, we’ve doubled the capacity of our constellation including three back-to-back launches in less than 30 days that enabled hourly monitoring of most locations around the globe,” O’Toole added. “We also won the largest contract in the company’s history, worth over $1 billion dollars over the next 10 years. BlackSky has never been more focused than now on continuing to be pioneers and providing our customers and partners on-demand, real-time dynamic monitoring of the most important and strategic economic assets in the world.”

The Pioneer in Space Business Award is a performance-based honor. Shortlisted candidates were assessed by a panel of industry experts based on rigorous qualitative (innovation, strategic decisions, impact) and quantitative (financial and commercial indicators) criteria.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world.

BlackSky designs, owns and operates one of the industry’s leading low earth orbit small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when our customers need it. BlackSky’s Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky’s constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that our customers require.

BlackSky is relied upon by U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on Twitter.

