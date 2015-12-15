KBRA Named Securitization Rating Agency of the Year at GlobalCapital Awards 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA, a global full-service credit ratings firm, is pleased to announce it was recognized as Securitization Rating Agency of the Year by GlobalCapital at the publication’s annual U.S. Securitization Awards dinner held on September 15 in New York City.

“KBRA is excited to win this honor for the second year in a row,” Eric Thompson, Global Head of Structured Finance at KBRA, said. “It is humbling to be acknowledged by capital markets participants and is a testament to our focus on innovation, integrity, consistency, and best-in-class analysis—four hallmarks of KBRA’s approach since we issued our first rating in 2011. Our timely, comprehensive analysis and our accessibility to investors have been key parts of our formula for success since the inception of the firm.

“We look forward to evolving alongside the market, as we continue to provide rigorous, objective analysis.” Thompson said.

Since its founding in 2010, KBRA’s Structured Finance Group has rated several thousand transactions. Its core focus on intellectual curiosity and innovation has made the agency a market leader in the rating of several complex asset classes, including commercial asset-backed and esoteric transactions.

GlobalCapital is a leading news, opinion, and data service for people and institutions using and working in the international capital markets. The awards honor outstanding achievements in U.S. structured finance by banks, issuers, investors, law firms, rating agencies, and service providers. Nominees were compiled from industry nominations, GlobalCapital’s research, and industry peer review. Winners were selected based on votes received during a public voting period.

Learn more about GlobalCapital’s U.S. Securitization Awards here.

Visit www.engagewith.kbra.com to learn more about the company’s unique approach to credit ratings.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

