KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Fox Meadows, Its Latest New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Kent, Washington

KENT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Fox Meadows, a new, single-family home community in highly desirable Kent, Washington. The new community is situated on Southeast 244th Street near 104th Avenue, close to Highway 167, Highway 18, Interstate 5 and the Kent Sounder Train Station, providing easy access to the major employment centers in Seattle, Bellevue and Tacoma. Fox Meadows is convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment at Kent Station and the accesso ShoWare® Center, which hosts sporting events and concerts. The community is minutes to outdoor activities and parks, including hiking at Clark Lake Park and skateboarding, BMX biking and rock climbing at Arbor Heights 360 Park. Fox Meadows is also just a short drive to skiing and snowboarding at Snoqualmie Pass and hiking and mountain biking at Tiger Mountain.

The new one- and two-story homes at Fox Meadows showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, flexible dens and lofts, and ample storage space. The homes feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,500 square feet. The community is also walking distance to popular schools.

“Fox Meadows is situated near Highway 167, Highway 18, Interstate 5 and the Sounder train, providing easy access to downtown Seattle and the area’s major employers. The new community is also close to popular shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation and walking distance to area schools,” said Ryan Kemp, President of KB Home’s Seattle division. “As with other KB Home communities, Fox Meadows provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Fox Meadows sales offices and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $600,000s.

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable, and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

