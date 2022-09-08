Expanded Family of Packaged GaN FETs Offers Footprint Compatible Solutions to Optimize Performance vs. Cost While Increasing Power Density and Improving Thermal Performance

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) introduces the 100 V, 3.8 mOhm EPC2306 GaN FET, offering higher performance and smaller solution size for high power density applications including DC-DC conversion, AC/DC chargers, solar optimizers and microinverters, motor drives, and Class D Audio.





EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—EPC, the world's leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) power FETs and ICs, expands the selection of off-the-shelf GaN FETs in thermally enhanced QFN packages with the introduction of the 100 V EPC2306 designed for 48 V DC-DC conversion used in high-density computing applications, in 48 V BLDC motor drives for e-mobility and robotics, and in solar optimizers and microinverters, and Class D Audio.

The EPC2306 GaN FET offers a super small R DS(on) , of just 3.8 mOhm, together with very small Q G , Q GD , and Q OSS parameters for low conduction and switching losses. The device features a thermally enhanced QFN package with exposed top and footprint of just 3 mm x 5 mm, offering an extremely small solution size for the highest power density applications.

The EPC2306 is footprint compatible with the previously released 100 V, 1.8 mOhm EPC2302. The two footprint compatible devices allow designers to trade off R DS(on) vs. price to optimize solutions for efficiency or cost by dropping in a different part number in the same PCB footprint.

“The EPC2306 combines the advantages of 100 V GaN with an easy to assemble QFN package without sacrificing performance,” said Alex Lidow, CEO and co-founder of EPC. “Designers can use our family of packaged GaN FETs to make lighter weight battery-operated BLDC motor drives for eMobility and drones, higher efficiency 48 V input DC-DC converters for data center, datacom, artificial intelligence, and other industrial and consumer applications.”

Development Board

The EPC90145 development board is a 100 V maximum device voltage, 45 A maximum output current, half bridge featuring EPC2306 GaN FET. The purpose of this board is to simplify the evaluation process to speed time to market. This 2” x 2” (50.8 mm x 50.8 mm) board is designed for optimal switching performance and contains all critical components for easy evaluation.

Price and Availability

The EPC2306 is priced at $3.08 each in 1 Ku volumes.

The EPC90145 development board is price at $200.00 each.

All devices and boards are available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key at https://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/epc

Designers interested in replacing their silicon MOSFETs with a GaN solution can use the EPC GaN Power Bench’s cross-reference tool to find a suggested replacement based on their unique operating conditions. The cross-reference tool can be found at: https://epc-co.com/epc/DesignSupport/GaNPowerBench/CrossReferenceSearch.aspx

