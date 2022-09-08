GroupBy To Attend Groceryshop 2022

SaaS-based eCommerce Company to Host Rock & Roll Underground in Partnership with Google Cloud and Deloitte

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GroupBy, a SaaS-based eCommerce product discovery technology leader, announces it will be attending Groceryshop 2022. GroupBy is helping to reshape the online grocery experience with GroupBy’s Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Retail AI. The SaaS-based product allows grocers and retailers alike to democratize AI and provide shoppers with the world’s most relevant and personalized B2B and B2C eCommerce search experience that significantly improves revenues.

To help kickoff the event, the company will host Rock & Roll Underground in partnership with Google Cloud and Deloitte on Sept. 19, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. PDT.

Held at the world-famous House of Blues, Rock & Roll Underground will feature executives from Amazon, Deloitte, McKinsey, Saladworks, Nike and Walmart, among many others. Performers will shed daytime personas for their inner rockstar to perform hit songs by the Foo Fighters, Fleetwood Mac, The Cars, Coldplay, Kiss to The Killers and more.

“We’re excited to help open Groceryshop with an entertaining event along with our partners to enjoy each other’s musical talents in an amazing location before we dive into conference sessions,” shares GroupBy CEO, Roland Gossage. “It’s an incredible conference and we’re eager to reconnect with our peers and colleagues to discuss the latest trends driving the industry’s digital transformation.”

GroupBy is offering a limited number of tickets to this one-of-a-kind event. To review the details and register, interested grocers can click here. The GroupBy team looks forward to connecting at Groceryshop 2022.

About GroupBy Inc.

GroupBy’s fully cloud-native technology powers the world’s most relevant and highly converting eCommerce websites. Our SaaS-based, Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Retail AI, provides industry-leading features for data enrichment, search, recommendations, navigation, personalization, merchandising and search analytics, and is backed by our ongoing commitment to partnering with our clients. We excel with complex, large-scale B2B configurations and in dynamic, high volume B2C scenarios. Founded in 2013, GroupBy is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and has offices in Austin, Texas.

