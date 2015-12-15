Exterro Continues Its Law Enforcement Grant Program in 2022

Five Law Enforcement Agencies Receive Exterro FTK® Software and Training Package with Five More Recipients to Be Chosen in November

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exterro Inc., the developers of FTK®, the recognized gold standard of forensic software for law enforcement and the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, is pleased to announce the next five recipients of grants from the Exterro Law Enforcement Grant Program. These deserving law enforcement agencies will receive software and training packages valued at several thousand dollars, including a one-year subscription to the FTK digital forensic toolkit software suite and Exterro Forensics Training Pass for unlimited training for one year.

Law enforcement agencies have relied on FTK technology for over three decades, using it to bring criminals to justice and stop terrorism, human trafficking, child exploitation, cybercrime and other crimes. With the FTK Product Suite integrated into its extended Legal Governance, Risk, and Compliance technology platform, Exterro is pleased to administer this grant program to demonstrate its continuing commitment to the law enforcement professionals who serve our communities. Twice per year, five worthy recipients will be selected.

Out of many deserving applicants, the following five law enforcement agencies will receive 2022 Exterro Law Enforcement Grants in our first round of funding:

North Ridge Police Department, Ohio

Pocatello Police Department, Idaho

Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania

Idaho Attorney General’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Idaho

Utica Police Department, Michigan

These agencies, like many others, face budgeting challenges that limit their ability to process digital evidence. As one grant recipient explained, “Our department is feeling the same budget confines as many departments. Our city has been unable to increase our department budget for several years and purchasing anything extra in order to keep up with technology has proven to be futile for us. Any assistance in these areas would only benefit our community.”

Exterro Vice President of Sales Trey Tramonte helped spearhead the launch of the grant program, “We are very excited to offer Exterro’s Law Enforcement Grant Program, which was originally initiated by AccessData in 2008, to deserving agencies across the country. Our goal is to help law enforcement agencies gain access to the technology they need in order to work their cases and bring criminals to justice in a timely manner. Too many agencies are still reliant on sending their data out to the FBI’s Regional Computer Forensics Laboratories or other state agencies’ forensics labs, which have backlogs exceeding 12 months in many instances.”

Exterro’s Law Enforcement Grant Program awards five grant recipients twice per calendar year. To learn more about the program or to apply for grants, visit its homepage on Exterro.com.

