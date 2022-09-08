Eyenovia to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eyenovia, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic company developing a pipeline of advanced therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP™) platform technology, today announced they will present at the R.W. Baird Global Healthcare Conference taking place on September 13-14, 2022 at the Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel and the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference taking place on September 29, 2022 at the Sofitel Hotel in New York City. Presentation details are below:

R.W. Baird Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022 Time: 10:50 – 11:20 AM ET Location: Session IV, Morgan Suite, Mezzanine Level

Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022 Time: 3:30-3:55 PM ET Location: Track 1 – Trocadero Webcast: Here

The Eyenovia management team will be participating in one-on-one meetings at both events. Investors interested in meeting with Eyenovia at either conference should contact their respective bank representative.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYEN) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, presbyopia and myopia progression. For more information, visit Eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

Eyenovia Contact:

Eyenovia, Inc.

John Gandolfo

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Eyenovia Investor Contact:

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

(646) 751-4363

Eyenovia Media Contact:

Norbert Lowe

Vice President, Commercial Operations

Eyenovia

[email protected]