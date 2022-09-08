Intercept Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Fireside Chats and One-on-One Meetings at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intercept, and Andrew Saik, Chief Financial Officer of Intercept, will participate in fireside chats and investor meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • The H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, for which the chat will be taking place on September 13th, 2022, from 5:00-5:30pm ET.
  • The Baird Global Healthcare Conference, for which the chat will be taking place on September 14th, 2022, from 9:05-9:35am ET.

The fireside chats can be accessed on the investor page of Intercept’s website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com.

About Intercept
Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact
For more information about Intercept, please contact:

Investor inquiries: [email protected]
Media inquiries: [email protected]

