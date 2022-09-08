First 10 SUNY Schools Deploy YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve 45,000 Students Across A Dozen Universities and Community Colleges

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The State University of New York (SUNY) Information Technology Exchange Center (ITEC) has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to serve a number of SUNY institutions and more than 45,000 students.

The system was seeking a replacement for Ensemble Video, which was acquired by another video management company, to serve as a video capture and video content management and streaming solution for 10 institutions, SUNY ITEC and system administration. Additionally, any SUNY school can add the Video Platform to its software solutions under the licensing agreement.

The first 10 schools to participate in the agreement include Alfred State College, Broome Community College, Buffalo State College, Corning Community College, SUNY Cortland, Monroe Community College, Niagara County Community College, Onondaga Community College, Orange County Community College, and Tomkins Cortland Community College.

“YuJa was already working with institutions in the SUNY system, and we’re excited to expand this agreement, as well as offer it to all 64 of the colleges and universities serving students globally,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “With this procurement, institutions are guaranteed low pricing and access to the full set of features and tools in the Video Platform, along with a streamlined process for implementation.”

ABOUT THE STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK

The State University of New York (SUNY) is the largest comprehensive university system in the United States. SUNY’s impact in New York State and across the globe begins with its 64 institutions, including research universities, academic medical centers, liberal arts colleges, community colleges, colleges of technology and an online learning network. The system serves nearly 1.3 million students, including nearly 600,000 in credit bearing courses and programs and more than 700,000 through continuing education and community outreach programs. Nearly 3 million SUNY alumni are located around the globe, each making their own unique impact.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate.

We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

