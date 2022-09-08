Vidgo Relaunches With More College Football Than Any Other Streaming Service

Vidgo Is America’s College Football Streaming Destination

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CollegeSports—Vidgo, America’s premier college sports, news and entertainment streamer, is relaunching with new and enhanced technology, a revamped look and significantly expanded channel lineup — along with new original programming — all under the leadership of a new executive management team.





“We’ve reimagined what an affordable video streaming service should look like and the value it should deliver. This includes more college football than any other single channel or live TV streaming service,” said Derek Mattsson, Vidgo CEO. “We have every college conference channel along with ESPN, Fox Sports – meaning no one can do what we do. If you love college sports, there is no better place to watch than Vidgo.”

In the first three weeks of September, more than 80% of every televised college football game will be streamed on Vidgo from every conference. Vidgo streams games from 20 college sports conferences including Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Big Ten, Pacific-12 (Pac-12) and Southeastern Conference (SEC) to name just some of the networks in their lineup offering college sports. With more than 150 popular television networks available for live streaming, on-demand, and DVR viewing, Vidgo offers one of the most desirable sports channel lineups for not only college football but also World Cup games, NFL and so much more.

Vidgo’s promise is to offer subscribers the Freedom to be EntertainedSM .

“As an independently owned company, not tied to any studio, we are putting fans first. But you can bet that in every season we will be delivering value, to all our subscribers with more news and general entertainment. Our new team is always looking for ways to deliver a better service to our subscribers,” added Mattsson. “This is the new Vidgo.”

Subscribers can choose between three cost-friendly streaming packages for unlimited access to their favorite content, at home or on the go in English or Spanish. The new app is available on the most popular CTV and streaming devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices, and on the web.

With the launch of its new app and offering, Vidgo now features:

New & Improved User Interface – Vidgo’s elegantly redesigned interface includes a robust home screen with new tile navigation for streamlined access to the content viewers want most and provides a consistent viewing experience across every device and screen.

Enhanced Navigation & Content Discovery – It’s now easier and faster than ever to find favorite content, trending titles and new programming with advanced search and filter capabilities, enabling users to sort live and on-demand content by genre, title, popularity, language, geography and more.

More college sports – More than 80% of all televised college football games will be streamed on Vidgo in September. Vidgo now offers more college sports channels, college bowl games and live college sports than ever before.

Expanded VOD lineup – More than 10,000 new VOD titles will be added this fall to Vidgo’s rapidly expanding library of hit TV series, movies and more.

Advanced Cloud DVR – Each streaming package can be upgraded to include 20 hours of cloud DVR storage with must-have features, such as recording an entire TV series or recording multiple programs simultaneously.

Personalized Content Recommendations – Vidgo will soon offer a personalized viewing experience for every subscriber, providing content recommendations based on viewing preferences, favorite programming and more.

Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) – Vidgo has expanded its advertising capabilities to offer greater control with granular CTV targeting and dynamic ad insertion, ensuring greater ROI for ad campaigns, increasing revenue opportunities for content partners, and delivering an improved and personalized viewing experience for subscribers.

Derek Mattsson, who joined Vidgo this year, co-founded and served as president and CEO of Vehix, an online automotive buying service which was purchased by Comcast, and created placemedia, which was acquired by Altice to become the foundation of its programmatic ad sales. Under his leadership, Vidgo’s executive team has expanded to include former VP of technical strategy & development at Nielsen, Bill Feininger, as COO, and senior enterprise architect Rhob Elliott as CTO.

About Vidgo

Vidgo offers America’s most comprehensive streaming package with the greatest number of college football games this fall. It also offers thousands of VOD titles and dozens of entertainment channels. Freedom to be EntertainedSM, Vidgo’s new slogan, means that subscribers have a choice of watching TV in real time, DVR, and on-demand on three devices simultaneously at an affordable price.

It’s never been easier to watch what American sports fans love because Vidgo has football games from every University conference, as well as powerhouses like Fox Sports, ESPN and ABC. Vidgo’s simple, elegant, and reimagined live TV streaming platform is a cost-friendly option for home viewing and on-the-go streaming — every sports fan can tailgate at home or on the go.

The Vidgo Plus starter package offers over 110 channels including 32 sports channels; its Premium package offers more than 150 channels and features 35 sports networks including NFL RedZone.

Vidgo is also meeting the growing demand for bilingual TV, its “Vidgo Mas” package features 45 live and on-demand Spanish-language channels including some of the best sports, news, and entertainment that features the World Cup, Univision, Fox Deportes, and all-round entertainment options.

For more information, please visit: www.vidgo.com

