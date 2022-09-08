NetworkFinancials Selected as a Finalist in the 2022 Wealth Management Industry Awards for its TROVA Data Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–NetworkFinancials, a San Jose, CA-based FinTech company, announces it’s a Finalist in the Wealth Management Industry Awards, WMIA’2022 in the category of Technology Provider for Portfolio Analytics for its TROVA Data Platform.

The Wealth Management Industry Awards honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. “At NetworkFinancials, we’re focused and committed to develop innovative solutions to empower investors and investment management professionals to grow their investments,” said NetFin’s founder and CEO Debi Prasad Sahoo.

He added, “It’s an honor for our TROVA Data Platform to be recognized as a Finalist for Portfolio Analytics. We’re grateful to our clients and business partners for their trust in us to provide the opportunity to collaborate with them. GKV Capital, a California-based Investment Management firm has been instrumental in encouraging us to develop the TROVA Data Platform. Our innovation enables portfolio managers and investors to efficiently identify new investment opportunities to improve investment performance.”

“We have been successfully utilizing the TROVA Data Platform for several years to enhance and augment our equity selection analysis,” said Greg Vogel, President of GKV Capital Management.

About TROVA Data Platform

TROVA is an AI-driven Investment Data Platform that helps investors to build robust portfolio with higher efficiency for superior investment outcome.

About NetworkFinancials

NetworkFinancials is a San Jose, California-based Investment Data Platform Technology company serving investors and investment management professionals with SaaS-based Data Analytics to help them achieve their investment objectives with higher efficiency.

Learn more about TROVA:

If you’re an Individual Investor, visit https://www.network-financials.com/individual-investors

If you’re an Investment Professional, visit https://www.network-financials.com/institutional-investors-and-fund-managers

Learn more about NetworkFinancials:

Learn more about GKV Capital:

*NetFin and TROVA are trademarks of NetworkFinancials Inc.

