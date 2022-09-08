Intel Names Shlomit Weiss Senior Vice President and General Manager of Design Engineering

Weiss to replace Sunil Shenoy who will retire at the end of 2022.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intel Corporation today announced that Shlomit Weiss, senior vice president and co-general manager (GM) of the Design Engineering Group (DEG), will replace senior vice president Sunil Shenoy, who will retire at the end of the year. Weiss will lead the company’s design, development, validation and manufacturing support of intellectual properties (IPs) and system-on-chips (SoCs), reporting directly to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and joining the company’s executive leadership team.





“The design engineering organization plays a central role in our ability to deliver leadership products in every category in which we compete. It requires a leader with deep technical expertise and passion for engineering excellence, and Shlomit has that in spades,” Gelsinger said. “With more than three decades of experience in semiconductor and SoC design engineering and management, Shlomit is known for her focus on quality and predictable execution, which are critical focus areas as we advance our IDM 2.0 strategy.”

Weiss returned to Intel last year as co-GM of DEG with Shenoy, specifically leading client product design engineering and the Intel architecture core portfolio used across client, data center and other segments. Before rejoining Intel, Weiss was senior vice president of silicon engineering at Mellanox, now part of Nvidia. She has more than 30 years of experience in the semiconductor industry. Weiss has spent 28 years at Intel in engineering and leadership roles, including as leader of cross-site teams responsible for IP and discrete data center products, and general manager of data center group silicon development.

“I returned to Intel last year because I was inspired and excited by Pat’s bold IDM 2.0 strategy and vision for the company and I saw an opportunity to help accelerate the company’s path to product leadership,” Weiss said. “I’m honored to join Pat’s leadership team and help re-energize and re-establish a culture of execution and innovation while leading our engineering teams to drive consistent and predictable cadence of quality product innovation.”

Navid Shahriari, Intel senior vice president, will serve as the new co-GM leading DEG and focusing on data center products. Shahriari joined Intel in 1989 and has served in many engineering and technical leadership positions, with a reputation for driving disciplined engineering and execution excellence. Most recently, he has led the Manufacturing and Product Engineering (MPE) organization.

These changes are effective immediately. Shenoy will stay on with Intel through the end of the year to assist with the transition and advise the CEO on other technology initiatives.

“Well known as one of the original creators of the ‘tick tock’ design and manufacturing model, Sunil came out of retirement in February 2021 to help restore Intel’s engineering discipline and culture of focused execution, transparency and collaboration,” Gelsinger said. “I am deeply grateful to him for his many contributions to Intel across his 35-year career.”

