Forbright Bank Announces Key Additions to Executive Management Team

New leaders will oversee Forbright’s risk management and legal departments



Important hires bring six decades of regulatory and legal experience

CHEVY CHASE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forbright announced today three additions to its executive management team to position the Bank for long-term success and continue building a nationwide full-service bank that is helping accelerate the transition to a sustainable and clean energy economy. Together, these individuals bring more than six decades of experience and will oversee the Bank’s risk management, BSA/AML compliance and legal departments.

Lisa Cuba has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer and will oversee Enterprise Risk Management, Compliance and BSA. Kori Ogrosky has been named Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary and will oversee legal and corporate services. Prakash Samaga has been named Executive Vice President and BSA/AML Officer.

“At Forbright, we believe a sustainable orientation will create the most long-term value for our customers, our shareholders, our employees, and society,” said Don Cole, Chief Executive Officer. “An important part of being sustainable is ensuring we are operating at the highest standards with respect to risk management and ensuring our services are not misused. These leaders represent the type of experienced professionals the bank is attracting, and this new team will strengthen all aspects of the bank and help us continue accelerating the transition to a clean energy economy.”

Lisa Cuba joins Forbright Bank as EVP, Chief Risk Officer. She will lead the Bank’s risk management programs and culture. Ms. Cuba is a career banker with over 20 years of risk management experience, including enterprise risk management, compliance, BSA, project management, and credit administration. Her experience includes both community and midsize banks where she was most recently SVP, Director of Enterprise Risk Management for Atlantic Union Bank. Ms. Cuba has an MBA from the University of South Carolina and a Bachelors of Business Administration in Finance from the College of William and Mary.

Kori Ogrosky has been named Forbright’s Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. With over 25 years of legal and financial institutions experience, Ms. Ogrosky is an accomplished corporate attorney and brings extensive experience in strategic planning, corporate transactions, securities issuances, mergers and acquisitions, and governance and risk management. Most recently, Ms. Ogrosky was the Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary with Pacwest Bancorp. Prior to that, Ms. Ogrosky worked for 9 years with CapitalSource Inc. in many different roles including Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Prior to CapitalSource, Ms. Ogrosky worked at White and Case LLC in their corporate legal and M&A department. Ms. Ogrosky earned her JD from George Washington University Law Center and BA from Emory University.

Prakash Samaga joins Forbright Bank as EVP, BSA/AML Officer. He is an accomplished risk and compliance professional with over a twenty-year track record in financial crimes compliance, risk governance, information technology, and data analytics. Mr. Samaga has led many large complex programs in BSA/AML, OFAC, Trade Surveillance, Anti-Fraud, and Internal Audit for large global financial institutions. His prior experience includes working for Treliant, Key Bank, First Niagara Bank, Ernst & Young and Oracle. Mr. Samaga holds a Bachelor of Science in Physics, Master of Science in Computer Applications, and an MBA in Finance.

About Forbright Bank

Forbright Bank (www.forbrightbank.com), rebranded from Congressional Bank, Member FDIC, is a full-service bank, commercial lender, and asset manager headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland, that is committed to accelerating the transition to a sustainable, clean energy economy by financing the companies, investors, and innovators driving that change. With approximately $9 billion of owned and managed assets, the Bank provides lending, banking, and asset management services to clients across the United States. Its business banking group provides nationwide lending products, including real estate loans, working capital, warehouse lines of credit, term loans, and forward loan purchase agreements to entrepreneurs, growing middle market companies, and sophisticated investors and operators in clean tech, healthcare, financial services, technology, real estate, renewable energy, and other industries where a trusted and highly responsive lender is needed. The Bank provides sophisticated and competitive deposit products, which will soon include deposits linked to decarbonization- and sustainability-oriented loans to businesses and individuals.

