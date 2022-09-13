Jumio Platform Attains SOC2 Type 2 Certification

Achievement demonstrates company’s stringent and rigorous commitment to security





PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jumio, the leading provider of orchestrated end-to-end identity proofing, eKYC and AML solutions, today announced that it has successfully achieved SOC2 Type 2 certification for its Jumio KYX platform, with zero exceptions listed in the examination conducted by Moss Adams.

SOC2 is an American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) standard on how organizations should manage customer data, and specifies requirements for security, confidentiality, processing integrity and availability of systems. Jumio is proud to have previously achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and PCI DSS certifications, and has also maintained SOC2 Type 2 certification for Jumio Transaction Monitoring since 2020. This year Jumio chose to go through the SOC2 Type 2 certification process for the Jumio platform as a whole.

“Successfully achieving this certification with zero exceptions demonstrates Jumio’s long-standing commitment to maintaining the highest levels of security,” said Miles Hutchinson, Jumio chief information security officer. “SOC2 Type 2 assurance, in addition to our existing certifications, provides our customers the peace of mind that their data and their end users’ sensitive information are protected.”

To learn more about Jumio’s commitment to security, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio’s mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through a unified, end-to-end identity verification, eKYC and AML platform. The Jumio platform offers a range of identity proofing and AML services to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring.

Leveraging advanced technology including AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR. Jumio has carried out more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit jumio.com.

Contacts

U.S. Media Contact

Diana Gallagher



10Fold Communications



[email protected]

408-656-9699

Europe Media Contact

Gemma Lingham



FleishmanHillard UK



[email protected]

+44-752-569-9347

APAC Media Contact

Luke Nazir



FINN Partners



[email protected]

+65 8139 2504

LATAM Media Contact

Karina Durán



Nasci Comunicación



[email protected]

+52 55 5139 5482