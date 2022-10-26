Forge Biologics to Present and Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forge Biologics, a gene therapy-focused contract development and manufacturing organization, announced today that company leadership members will be making presentations and taking one-on-one meetings at three upcoming investor relations conferences.

Jefferies Cell & Genetic Medicine Summit



Friday, September 30, 10:00-10:25 a.m. ET



Presenter: Christina Perry, Senior Vice President and Head, Finance & Investor Relations



Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff259/forge/2001825

Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference



Monday, October 3, 2:00-2:25 p.m. ET



Presenter: Timothy J. Miller, CEO, President and Co-Founder



Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/chard14/forge/2063205

SVB Securities Biopharma Private Company Connect



Wednesday, October 26, 2022



Company executives will hold virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the event. Meetings with the management team may be requested through SVB Securities.

Forge’s presentations will be available for 90 days following each event by visiting the Company’s Events website at https://www.forgebiologics.com/news/#events.

About Forge Biologics

Forge Biologics is a hybrid gene therapy contract manufacturing and clinical-stage therapeutics development company. Forge’s mission is to enable access to life changing gene therapies and help bring them from idea to reality. Forge’s 200,000 square foot facility utilizes 20 cGMP suites in Columbus, Ohio, the Hearth, to serve as its headquarters. The Hearth is a custom-designed cGMP facility focused on AAV manufacturing and can host end-to-end manufacturing services to accelerate gene therapy programs from preclinical through clinical and commercial stage manufacturing. By taking a patients-first approach, Forge aims to accelerate the timelines of these transformative medicines for those who need them the most. To learn more, visit www.forgebiologics.com.

