Forge Biologics to Present and Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forge Biologics, a gene therapy-focused contract development and manufacturing organization, announced today that company leadership members will be making presentations and taking one-on-one meetings at three upcoming investor relations conferences.

Jefferies Cell & Genetic Medicine Summit

Friday, September 30, 10:00-10:25 a.m. ET

Presenter: Christina Perry, Senior Vice President and Head, Finance & Investor Relations

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff259/forge/2001825

Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference

Monday, October 3, 2:00-2:25 p.m. ET

Presenter: Timothy J. Miller, CEO, President and Co-Founder

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/chard14/forge/2063205

SVB Securities Biopharma Private Company Connect

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Company executives will hold virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the event. Meetings with the management team may be requested through SVB Securities.

Forge’s presentations will be available for 90 days following each event by visiting the Company’s Events website at https://www.forgebiologics.com/news/#events.

About Forge Biologics

Forge Biologics is a hybrid gene therapy contract manufacturing and clinical-stage therapeutics development company. Forge’s mission is to enable access to life changing gene therapies and help bring them from idea to reality. Forge’s 200,000 square foot facility utilizes 20 cGMP suites in Columbus, Ohio, the Hearth, to serve as its headquarters. The Hearth is a custom-designed cGMP facility focused on AAV manufacturing and can host end-to-end manufacturing services to accelerate gene therapy programs from preclinical through clinical and commercial stage manufacturing. By taking a patients-first approach, Forge aims to accelerate the timelines of these transformative medicines for those who need them the most. To learn more, visit www.forgebiologics.com.

Contacts

Media Inquiries
Marina Corleto

Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

Investor Relations
Christina Perry

Senior Vice President, Head of Finance and Investor Relations

[email protected]

Related Stories

Storepay Coin (SPCFIN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

ScottHall.co Launches Guide to Google Ads Campaigns Approaches and Strategies

Aptorum Group Limited Reports Financial Results and Business Update for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Vagaro Thanks Sponsors for Successful Inaugural Event, iconic.22

AMTD IDEA Group Achieved a 27.3% Increase in Net Profit by Delivering the First Set of Combined Financials to Include AMTD Digital Inc. and L’Officiel Inc. SAS

Apellis Announces 24-Month Phase 3 Post Hoc Results Showing Treatment with Pegcetacoplan Led to Preservation of Function in High-Risk Areas of the Retina in Patients with Geographic Atrophy (GA) at AAO Annual Meeting

You may have missed

Storepay Coin (SPCFIN) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

ScottHall.co Launches Guide to Google Ads Campaigns Approaches and Strategies

Aptorum Group Limited Reports Financial Results and Business Update for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Vagaro Thanks Sponsors for Successful Inaugural Event, iconic.22

AMTD IDEA Group Achieved a 27.3% Increase in Net Profit by Delivering the First Set of Combined Financials to Include AMTD Digital Inc. and L’Officiel Inc. SAS

error: Content is protected !!