Khoros Announces 2022 Khoros Kudos Award Winners and Finalists

Kudos Award winners include Orange Belgium, Zoom, and General Motors, among others

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AllWaysConnected—Khoros, an award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, today announced the winners and finalists of the 2022 Khoros Kudos Awards. The third annual awards recognize visionary brands that lead digital transformation, drive growth, and create sustainable efficiency.

This year, the Khoros Kudos Awards received almost 80 submissions from global brands across 11 categories. Each shared their successes from the past year, like Truth Initiative leveraging Khoros to support people quitting smoking and vaping with EX, or Zoom registering 100K members within five months to support the massive increase in usage.

The 2022 winners and finalists for each category were announced at Khoros Innovate, the company’s customer and innovation event:

“We are so excited to recognize the hard work and innovation these brands put into their digital customer experiences,” said Dillon Nugent, CMO at Khoros. “It’s incredible to see how our customers leverage our Khoros platform and services across various industries and functions to positively impact their customers, their teams, and their business’s bottom line. Congratulations to all our Khoros Kudos Award winners and finalists!”

Khoros Kudos Award winners and finalists were determined through a two-step process including initial peer voting by way of “kudos” (similar to “likes”) on Atlas, Khoros’s brand-owned community, and then those scores were combined with the evaluations of a panel of judges (comprised of Khoros leaders and independent industry experts).

To view all submissions from the 2022 Khoros Kudos Awards, visit Atlas here. For more information about Khoros and its digital-first customer engagement platform and services, visit khoros.com.

About Khoros

Khoros’s award-winning customer engagement platform helps over 2,000 global brands, including one-third of the Fortune 100 companies, create customers for life. With over 20 patented technologies, Khoros connects every facet of customer engagement, including digital contact centers, messaging, chat, online brand communities, CX analytics, and social media management. Combined with our top-rated services, the Khoros platform enables brands to connect with customers throughout their entire digital journey.

Khoros powers more than 500 million daily digital interactions and leverages AI to turn these interactions into actionable insights. Primarily owned by Vista Equity Partners, Khoros is recognized as one of the Best Places to Work both nationally and locally across our 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit khoros.com.

