ForgeRock Advances Identity Orchestration with Industry-First Capabilities for Delivering Superior Digital Identity Journeys

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG), a global identity leader, today announced the availability of its next generation identity orchestration capabilities to enable enterprises to more easily deliver world-class customer and employee experiences secured by AI-driven threat protection.

Limitations of typical Identity systems make creating highly personalized and secure digital experiences costly, time consuming, and difficult. ForgeRock’s identity orchestration, also known as Intelligent Access Trees, provides a no-code approach that is built natively into its unified platform and connects multiple systems and processes to give users a seamless online journey.

ForgeRock pioneered identity journey orchestration with the introduction of Intelligent Access Trees in 2018, a powerful no-code approach to orchestration that has become a leading reason customers select ForgeRock. This significant update makes ForgeRock the only unified identity platform on the market that delivers unified orchestration across the entire identity lifecycle and enables end users, developers, and identity administrators to deliver better and more secure experiences. The enhancements also speed time to integrate identity into applications, accelerate time to value with no-code development, and introduce the industry’s first journey analytics dashboard to measure customer experience.

Here is some of what’s new:

A new journey analytics dashboard helps administrators measure the total number of users and sign-ups, as well as success and failure rates of individual user journeys across the identity lifecycle

Dynamic journey themes, including custom UI theming, language localization, Terms & Conditions, and improved accessibility compliance, make delivering the right identity experience at the right time and place a breeze

New features make exporting and importing, tagging, organizing, and searching journeys simple and easily allows developers and administrators to manage Journeys at scale

Powerful features to test and debug user journeys make it faster than ever for developers and administrators to create new and updated journeys without impeding customer experience

The Organizations feature allows organization-specific user journeys serving users under multiple brands, sub-organizations or departments

AI protection with Autonomous Access, ForgeRock’s AI-driven threat protection solution, is built into the company’s orchestration capabilities, infusing the full power of AI protection with the same no-code drag-and-drop capabilities

Pre-built out-of-the-box nodes span a wide variety of use cases ranging from registration, social authentication, Multi-Factor Authentication, A/B testing, zero trust, and more; plus more than 150 additional third-party integrations available through the ForgeRock Trust Network

“Providing personalized and secure user experiences to cement customer loyalty is the new arms race between brands,” said Peter Barker, Chief Product Officer at ForgeRock. “Since the inception of our identity orchestration capabilities, our aim has been to reduce the barriers that slow down enterprises from creating elegant digital experiences that are also safe. With today’s announcement we’re now leveraging powerful industry-first capabilities, new features, hundreds of nodes and integrations, and AI to turbo charge our drag-and-drop capabilities so customers can innovate faster than ever.”

To see ForgeRock’s new identity orchestration capabilities go to www.forgerock.com.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock® (NYSE: FORG) is a global digital identity leader helping people simply and safely access the connected world. The ForgeRock Identity Platform delivers enterprise-grade identity solutions at scale for customers, employees, and connected devices. More than 1,300 organizations depend on ForgeRock’s comprehensive platform to manage and secure identities with identity orchestration, dynamic access controls, governance, and APIs in any cloud or hybrid environment. For more information, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media: Facebook ForgeRock | Twitter @ForgeRock | LinkedIn ForgeRock.

