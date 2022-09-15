Renesas’ New Resolver 4.0 Catalog Offers 80 Market-Ready Inductive Position Sensor Designs

Using these Comprehensive Reference Solutions, Customers Can Jumpstart Their Position Sensing System Development at Minimal Cost

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Automotive–Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today released a catalog of reference designs for its innovative inductive position sensors aimed at automotive and industrial electric motors. With the Resolver 4.0 Catalog, engineers now have a resource of 80 instant designs based on the IPS2 motor commutation sensors, with each reference design targeting a unique motor shaft or pole-pair configuration. These reference solutions come with complete design files, measurement reports, tools and guidelines to help engineers reduce their design learning curve and accelerate the time to hardware production.





The Resolver 4.0 catalog offers market-ready solutions that can be implemented in a wide range of applications such as automotive systems, robotics, servo motors, home automation and medical. The reference designs include completed schematics, fully wired PCB designs and Gerber files, allowing engineers to immediately start building working sensing solutions. Renesas complements these reference designs with software stacks, full tool support, documentation like measurement reports, bill-of-materials and more. In particular, the Renesas Inductive Coil Optimization Tool (ICOT) enables the design of optimized sensing elements based on experiments with air gap variations and performance simulations, including accuracy and error analysis available in the Resolver 4.0 Catalog. Additionally, users can go to the Renesas website to view the IPS webinars and learn about best design practices.

“One of the biggest challenges for designers using inductive position sensors is the wide range of variables such as dimensions, designs of the sensing elements, shaft arrangements and number of pole pairs,” said Jan Leuckfeld, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Renesas’ Automotive Analog/Sensor Business Division. “Our comprehensive PCB designs in the Resolver 4.0 Catalog offer key elements for each solution and are fully optimized and tested to meet the diverse needs of these motor control systems. Developers can now choose from more than 80 turn-key designs available from the catalog to select a customized working solution for their application.”

IPS2200 and IPS2550 sensors

Based on Renesas’ proprietary inductive position sensor technology, these IPS sensors weigh significantly less than conventional magnet-based sensors and deliver fast rotational speeds – up to 600 krpm for the IPS2550 and 250 krpm for the IPS2200 (both electrical) – to support high-speed motor commutation for passenger cars or motor control for industrial equipment. Additionally, the IPS sensors are completely stray-field immune, are less sensitive to noise and vibration, have superior efficiency and accuracy, and are less susceptible to error than magnets.

Availability

Renesas is offering the Resolver 4.0 Catalog and related design resources at no charge, and they can be downloaded now from Renesas website: IPS2550 – Inductive Position Sensor for High-Speed Motor Commutation (Automotive) and IPS2200 – Inductive Position Sensor for High-Speed Motor Commutation (Industrial). Both products are available now in full production.

These products contribute to minimizing the impact on the environment by lowering the cost of in-vehicle motors and accelerating the proliferation of EVs.

