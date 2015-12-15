FourKites’ Latest Premier Carrier List Reflects ROI of High-quality Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility Data

Premier Carriers experience appreciable increases in shipment volumes despite ongoing market volatility

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading real-time supply chain visibility provider FourKites today published its global Premier Carrier List (PCL), which recognizes the rapidly growing community of brokers, carriers and 3PLs who are achieving the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence across all modes of transport. To qualify for the PCL, carriers must demonstrate an ability to provide high-quality, consistent and accurate data on the vast majority of their shipments, thereby enabling their shipper customers and other ecosystem partners to streamline operations, increase the speed of shipping dock turn times, reduce inventory levels and optimize labor costs.

In the first half of 2022, 685 carriers were named to the PCL, which included an 11% increase in carriers in the Americas, an 8% increase in EMEA, and a 74% increase in APAC and other international markets. These Premier Carriers demonstrated a significantly higher tracking percentage, on average, versus non-PCL carriers. Over the last six months, carriers who qualified for the Premier Carrier List tracked an average of 92.6% of their over-the-road shipments with real-time visibility, while non-PCL carriers tracked only 74.3% of their shipments.

Notably, Premier Carriers also experienced higher growth rates than their non-PCL counterparts. From H2 2021 to H1 2022, Premier Carriers experienced an 8% increase in over-the-road shipments, while non-PCL carriers saw their shipment count shrink by 2%. EMEA carriers saw even higher growth rates, with shipment volumes growing by 9%, compared to non-PCL carriers in EMEA, who saw shipment volume contract 2%.

“Qualifying for FourKites’ Premier Carrier List is an increasingly important distinction for carriers, brokers and 3PLs who need to stand out in an increasingly competitive and volatile market,” said Jason Eversole, Vice President, Carrier Operations & Strategy, FourKites. “We’re pleased to see continued growth in the total number of Premier Carriers, and equally pleased to see the clear business benefits they are experiencing as a result of their visibility-related excellence.”

The Premier Carrier List is available here , where users can access and search the list according to carrier capabilities, transportation modes, geographies serviced and other relevant criteria. In addition, users can view carriers who are registered partners in the US Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay® program.

Premier Carriers speak to program benefits:

“Transervice is honored to be recognized as a FourKites Premier Carrier. FourKites has enabled Transervice, and our clients, with unparalleled visibility into our logistics operations. This capability ensures complete transparency throughout the supply chain and promotes efficient resource utilization. We are proud to partner with FourKites, and we look forward to their continued growth and innovation.”

Tom Poduch, Senior Director, Solutions, at Transervice

“Coldliner is honored to be a FourKites Premier Carrier for the eighth consecutive quarter. We pride ourselves on executing our core values of Safety, Service, Communication and Visibility. FourKites has proven to be a strategic partner in accomplishing our goals.”

Doug Abel, CEO, Coldliner Service

“As a former employee of FourKites, I’ve experienced firsthand how imperative their technology is to the entire industry. TransLoop is extremely proud to be recognized as a FourKites Premier Carrier. We will continue to do whatever our shipper and carrier partners need us to do for TransLoop to be the most transparent and reliable broker partner in the industry.”

Nick Reasoner, CEO, TransLoop

“We’re extremely excited to be listed on the FourKites Premier Carrier List once again. We’ve made significant investments and process improvements to meet, and exceed, our customers’ expectations. Meeting our customers’ requirements is top priority, and it’s what sets us apart from our competitors. We will not waver from our commitment to provide top-notch service. Leveraging FourKites and their visibility platform makes it much easier to do so!”

Dylan Murphy, COO, Backhaul Direct

“Midwest Carriers is proud to continue our legacy of excellence within the freight industry. With partners like FourKites, we are able to leverage technology to ensure efficiency and accuracy in our processes and deliveries. Thank you for this recognition as a Premier Carrier, FourKites!”

Eric Van Handel, President, Midwest Carriers

“At LiVe Logistics, we’re focused on providing our customers with unmatched service, and we’re excited to be a part of the FourKites Premier Carrier List. As one of only a handful of brokerages to achieve this goal, it’s a testament to our commitment to our customers. We firmly believe that by combining our excellent team and a focus on technology, including visibility automation, our company and customers come out ahead. We look forward to continuing to be a FourKites Premier Carrier for many years.”

Chad Wakefield, President, LiVe Logistics

