The Eclipse Foundation’s Jakarta EE Working Group Releases Jakarta EE 10 to Usher in the Era of Cloud Native Java

New specifications and capabilities enable enterprise Java developers to build lightweight applications suitable for microservices

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jakarta EE , a working group hosted by the Eclipse Foundation, one of the world’s largest open source software foundations, today announced the release of the Jakarta EE 10 Platform, Web Profile and the new Core Profile specifications. Jakarta EE 10 introduces features for building modernized, simplified, and lightweight cloud native Java applications, delivering a new baseline for the evolution and innovation of enterprise Java technologies under an open, vendor-neutral, community-driven process.

“This release is the ‘big one’ that plants Jakarta EE firmly in the modern era of microservices and containers,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “The release of Jakarta EE 10 reflects the work of a global community of contributors, with leadership from vendors such as Fujitsu, IBM, Oracle, Payara, and Tomitribe. Jakarta EE has already helped breathe new life into enterprise Java, but with this release it has now delivered key innovations for the cloud native era, which are critical to the future of our industry.”

Jakarta EE 10 provides new functionality in over 20 component specifications through version updates reflected in the specified APIs. For example:

Jakarta Contexts and Dependency Injection (CDI) 4.0, including CDI-Lite enabling build time extensions

Jakarta RESTful Web Services 3.1 standardizes a Java SE Bootstrap API and support for multipart/form-data

Jakarta Security 3.0 supporting OpenID Connect and new functions in Jakarta Persistence queries and create Jakarta Faces Views With Pure Java

The Jakarta EE 10 release defines a new profile specification with Jakarta EE Core Profile 10, which defines a multi-vendor platform for modernized and lightweight Java applications and microservices. The new Core Profile provides a subset of Jakarta EE specifications that targets smaller runtimes suitable for microservices development with lightweight runtimes, including a new CDI-Lite specification for building lightweight Jakarta EE applications. CDI-Lite allows a reflection-free programing model that enables compiling to native by providing build compatible extensions.

The Jakarta EE 10 release enables enterprises building modernized cloud native Java applications to:

Develop and deploy Jakarta EE 10 applications on Java SE 11 as well as Java SE 17, the most current LTS release of Java SE

Take advantage of the new features including module system introduced in Java SE 9 and supported in Java SE 11

Another significant aspect of this release is enabling simplified application development by supporting the broader use of additional annotations. This makes it easier to build modularized applications, and offers improved integration across component APIs. Ultimately, this release helps developers more easily implement applications with modern security requirements and remove deprecated APIs, while also maintaining high levels of compatibility with prior Jakarta EE releases.

In addition to these enhancements, there is a growing list of compatible products to support the already rich ecosystem. For example, Eclipse GlassFish 7, Open Liberty, 22.0.0.10-beta and Wild Fly 27.0.0 are delivering compatible versions today. Members of the Jakarta EE Working Group such as Fujitsu, IBM, Oracle, Payara, Red Hat and Tomitribe are working towards certifying Jakarta EE 10 compatible products. Once the release becomes available, the list of Jakarta EE 10 compatible implementations and products is expected to grow rapidly.

The Jakarta EE community welcomes contributions and participation by all interested parties. To learn more and to participate, all are welcome to connect with the global community at the following page: https://jakarta.ee/connect/

Companies for which enterprise Java is important to their strategies can join the Jakarta EE Working Group. Membership in the working group allows enterprises and other organizations to support the sustainability of the community, participate in marketing programs, and engage directly with the community. Learn more about the benefits and advantages of membership here: https://jakarta.ee/membership/ .

Quotes from Jakarta EE 10 Working Group Members

Fujitsu

“Fujitsu is excited about the release of Jakarta EE 10, which is the first innovative release since the ‘jakarta’ namespace was updated. It introduces a lot of new functionalities in more than twenty component specifications. Specifically, several security related updates will accelerate to use Jakarta EE technologies more safely in the enterprise systems with cloud native architecture,” said Shinya Echigo, Head of Application Management Division, Fujitsu. “We are delighted to keep working on Jakarta EE technologies in the Eclipse projects, and will soon support running Jakarta EE 10 applications on Fujitsu Products.”

IBM

“The release of Jakarta EE 10 is a major leap forward in its evolution as the platform for cloud-native Java innovation. Community collaboration in the open has demonstrated its ability to deliver a strong set of new and updated profiles and specifications,” said Melissa Modjeski, IBM VP of App Platform and Watson AIOps, IBM Automation. “Our development team is currently working on updating Open Liberty to adopt Jakarta EE 10. The Liberty architecture and beta program continue to enable rapid adoption and support of the evolving standards. We are pleased to have Open Liberty capability for Jakarta EE 10 Core Profile and look forward to certifying to the other Jakarta EE 10 profiles soon.”

Microsoft

“Jakarta EE 10 is a milestone release. It delivers a number of long pending changes vital to moving the ecosystem forward,” said Scott Hunter, Microsoft VP of Product, Azure Developer Experience. “The Jakarta EE Core Profile is especially important in powering next generation cloud native Java runtimes. We look forward to enabling Jakarta EE 10 runtimes in Azure as they become available, collaborating with key partners like Oracle, IBM, Red Hat and VMware.”

OmniFish

“As the biggest sponsor to the GlassFish project, OmniFish are very happy and excited by the release of Jakarta EE 10. The importance of this release is hard to underestimate, as it marks the first feature release since Java EE 8 was released 5 years ago and subsequently transferred to the Eclipse Foundation,” said Arjan Tijms, founder of OmniFish. “Jakarta EE 10 therefore truly marks the beginning of a new era for Jakarta EE. We’re happy to have seen so many different vendors and community members contributing significantly to this release, making it truly a multi-vendor and community project. OmniFish will show its dedication to Jakarta EE by continuing to support GlassFish, and additionally bringing Jakarta EE 10 compatibility to Piranha Cloud, which enables a wider range of users to take advantage of the Jakarta EE APIs.”

Oracle

“The release of Jakarta EE 10 is great news for Java developers and the Java community,” said Tom Snyder, vice president of Oracle Software Development. “Oracle already supports Jakarta EE 9 APIs in Helidon 3.0 milestone releases, and we are working on Coherence Community Edition support for Helidon and other frameworks that use Jakarta EE 9 APIs. We intend to leverage the new Jakarta EE 10 features across the Oracle Enterprise Cloud Native Java product line in the future to offer new solutions and more value for Java developers.”

Payara

“I congratulate all the open source contributors, Working Group members, and the Eclipse Foundation team for this exciting evolution of the Jakarta EE Platform! Being a Member of the Eclipse Foundation, and a Strategic Member of the Jakarta EE Working Group, Payara continuously contributes to the Jakarta EE initiative and is pleased to welcome this next stage for cloud native, enterprise-ready Java,” said Steve Millidge, Payara’s founder. “We mark our commitment to Jakarta EE 10 by supporting it in our Community product almost immediately. Payara 6 Community will be released in coordination with Jakarta EE 10, and will run with it exclusively. With Jakarta EE, Payara Server continues to be easy to learn, simple to use, and ready to support reliable and secure deployments of Jakarta EE apps in any environment.”

Tomitribe

“The Jakarta EE 10 release is a crucial juncture in the Cloud Native Java era,” said César Hernández, Senior Software Engineer for TomiTribe. “The Core Profile introduction, new features, and additional changes reasserts that collaboration between communities, users, companies, and the ecosystem forges a prosperous path for technology innovation and evolution.”

VMware

“Our upcoming Spring Framework 6 and Spring Boot 3 releases arrive with a Jakarta EE 9 baseline while at the same time embracing Jakarta EE 10 providers as they become available, automatically adapting to their presence at runtime,” said Juergen Hoeller, VMware’s senior staff engineer and Spring Boot Framework project lead. “The Jakarta EE 10 release is a clear signal for the evolution of common APIs such as Servlet and Persistence, triggering an ecosystem-wide move to the jakarta namespace – in order to embrace new provider generations based on the latest API versions.”

