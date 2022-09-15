Fractal Energy Storage Software Now Includes Ampt String Optimizers for Technoeconomic Modeling of Solar Power Plants

Electric utilities and tier-1 energy companies benefit from advanced modeling of DC-coupled storage systems using Ampt

FORT COLLINS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ampt, the world’s #1 DC optimizer company for large-scale photovoltaic (PV) systems, today announced that its products have been integrated into the Energy Storage modeling software solution from Fractal, a leading energy storage and renewable energy consulting and engineering firm. Users of the Fractal Model software can now model their photovoltaic (PV) solar-plus-storage projects including Ampt String Optimizers to design lower cost and higher performing systems.

Fractal’s energy storage software solution – the Fractal Model – is used globally by electric utilities, IPPs, developers, EPCs, and integrators to perform battery storage sizing, dispatch and financial analysis. The software consists of a technoeconomic modeling platform used during project design and development, due diligence and RFP evaluation to provide investment-grade performance and cost analysis and simulations. Following today’s announcement, users of Fractal software are now able to model systems with Ampt String Optimizers.

Ampt String Optimizers are DC/DC converters that improve system performance and lower the cost of PV power plants and DC-coupled energy storage systems. Ampt’s innovative technology is used in a variety of PV solar applications with products ranging in power up to 70 kW that are used in system voltages up to 1500 VDC. With over 1 GW of optimizers in solar-plus-storage projects, Ampt powers some of the largest hybrid power plants in the world.

“Fractal is committed to providing its customers with access to the most comprehensive modeling capabilities,” said Judy McElroy, CEO of Fractal Energy Storage Consultants, “We are pleased to include Ampt products in our software to expand the options available to our users when optimizing their PV and energy storage systems.”

Fractal Energy Storage Consultants provides technical design, financial analysis, procurement, buy and sell side due diligence, technoeconomic models, controls integration and owner’s engineer services for energy storage and hybrid projects. Fractal has provided consulting services including technical design and financial analysis to over 600 utility-scale projects and more than 6 GW of battery storage.

“Fractal’s software provides investment-grade modeling capabilities to optimize the design and improve the economics of PV+storage power plants,” said Levent Gun, Ampt CEO. “Now developers can also use Fractal’s software to quantify the benefits of Ampt’s fixed-voltage DC architecture.”

Ampt is exhibiting at RE+ on September 20-22 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. Please visit us in booth 1252 to learn about our award-winning products including our new i50 String Optimizer which will be on display. Visitors to Ampt’s booth also can see a demonstration of Fractal’s energy storage modeling software.

