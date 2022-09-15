Monroe Capital Supports Arizona Natural Resources’ Acquisition of Contract Filling Inc.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monroe Capital LLC announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support Arizona Natural Resources’ (“ANR”) acquisition of Contract Filling Inc. (“CFI”). ANR is an existing portfolio company of CORE Industrial Partners.

ANR is a leading full-service contract manufacturer, formulator, and distributor of customized hair care, skin care, fragrance, and cosmetic products. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, CFI is a specialized contract manufacturer of high-end fragrances, deodorants and cosmetic products. CFI provides a full range of compounding, filling, and packaging solutions for a loyal base of major cosmetic brands and luxury fragrance houses. The acquisition solidifies ANR’s position as one of North America’s largest manufacturers of personal care and beauty products.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Global M&A Network as the 2022 Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Private Debt Investor as the 2021 Senior Lender of the Year, 2021 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.

