Quanergy 3D LiDAR Integration with Network Optix Product Suite Provides Advanced Business Insights

First-ever LIDAR integration for Network Optix Delivers Superior Accuracy

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that the company is now officially a part of Network Optix’s Works with Nx Marketplace and is integrated with all Powered by Nx products built with Nx Meta.





Quanergy’s smart LiDAR solutions, consisting of the M-Series sensors and QORTEX™ 3D perception software, combined with Nx Witness VMS or other Powered by Nx products, give businesses the ability to leverage real-time, advanced 3D insights to transform their operations in a variety of industries, including physical security, smart cities, smart spaces, industrial automation and much more. The integration of Quanergy’s Security and Flow Management Solutions with Works with Nx represents the first-ever LiDAR-driven integration for Network Optix.

Customers can now seamlessly combine the advanced LIDAR capabilities of Quanergy with the top-ranked video management system (VMS) to create a solution that has 95% level accuracy when detecting people and objects in sensitive environments.

By configuring HTTP events and actions in QORTEX DTC, event data that is based on object zone detections can be configured to generate events in Powered by Nx products, which can then be used to create video-driven automations to optimize security and increase efficiency of operations.

Tony Luce, vice president of product marketing, Network Optix, said: “Organizations trying to get an accurate real-time picture of their operational environment are often disappointed by current market offerings. Quanergy’s 3D LiDAR technologies add an exceptional new level of people and object detection and behavior analysis that, when combined with Powered by Nx products, gives companies a 360-degree understanding of what is happening in real time in their most critical facilities, properties and locations. It’s a game-changing solution.”

Gerald Becker, vice president of markets and alliances, Quanergy Systems, Inc., said: “When it comes to video surveillance, no matter what the purpose, customers are looking for greater situational awareness and higher accuracy. By combining technologies, Quanergy and Network Optix have created an exceptionally accurate way of detecting, tracking and viewing people and objects as they move through sensitive or secured environments.”

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy’s (NYSE: QNGY) mission is to create powerful, affordable smart LiDAR solutions for automotive and IoT applications to enhance people’s experiences and safety. Quanergy has developed the only true 100% solid-state CMOS LiDAR sensor built on optical phased array (OPA) technology to enable the mass production of low-cost, highly reliable 3D LiDAR solutions. Through Quanergy’s smart LiDAR solutions, businesses can now leverage real-time, advanced 3D insights to transform their operations in a variety of industries including industrial automation, physical security, smart cities, smart spaces and much more. Quanergy solutions are deployed by nearly 400 customers across the globe. For more information, please visit us at www.quanergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” “project,” “will likely result” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the capabilities and accuracy of our M-Series sensors and Qortex perception software. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside Quanergy’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the overall level of consumer demand for Quanergy’s products; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the ability to maintain the listing of Quanergy’s securities on the New York Stock Exchange; the financial strength of Quanergy’s customers; Quanergy’s ability to implement its business strategy; changes in governmental regulation, Quanergy’s exposure to litigation claims and other loss contingencies; disruptions and other impacts to Quanergy’s business, as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic and government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response; stability of Quanergy’s suppliers, as well as consumer demand for its products, in light of disease epidemics and health-related concerns such as the COVID-19 global pandemic; the impact that global climate change trends may have on Quanergy and its suppliers and customers; Quanergy’s ability to protect patents, trademarks and other intellectual property rights; any breaches of, or interruptions in, Quanergy’s information systems; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of electricity and other raw materials and contracted products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; Quanergy’s ability to utilize potential net operating loss carryforwards; changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in Quanergy’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Quanergy’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views only as of the date of this press release. Quanergy anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Quanergy may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Quanergy specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.

