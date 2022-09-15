The BWB Awards at Biotech Week Boston 2022: Celebrating excellence in life sciences

BWB Awards, a part of Biotech Week Boston, announces the Finalists!

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biotechweekboston–The BWB Awards at Biotech Week Boston return in-person to recognize the top individuals, companies, and organizations in the life sciences community. Since 2018, the Awards at the Biotech Week Boston festival have brought together the faces and names that make BWB the beating heart of the biotech world.

“We are delighted to once again have the opportunity to celebrate the amazing achievements of the Biotechnology Community in Boston. There are so many people and so much progress to be recognized and acknowledged, and we are honored to have the support of these highly respected individuals to judge and present the awards.” – Tamsin Aspinall, director of Biotech Week Boston

Finalists for the following categories include:

Biology Breakthrough – The organizations or colleagues with the most impactful advancements across the entire life science industry. Finalists include: GRO Biosciences Arbor Biotechnologies Dr. John E. Schiel – NIST Sonja Schrepfer – Sana Biotechnology

Digital Medicine – The bold and innovative creation or use of technology-enabled healthcare solutions. Showcase how digital medicine change-makers are propelling technology forward, while demonstrating its suitability for solving a business or healthcare need. Finalists include: Luminosity Neuroelectrics PINC AI Applied Sciences Intelligent Implants

D&I Champions (Sponsored by Cooley LLP) – The outstanding work of individuals or group initiatives that have championed equality, diversity and inclusion either within their organizations, or within the wider life sciences space. Finalists include: Rubix LS Qlaris Bio Latinos in Bio Servier Pharmaceuticals

“Cooley keeps diversity, equity and inclusion close to the center of our identity, our culture, our brand and our core business,” said Marc Recht, Partner Cooley LLP “Cooley is proud to sponsor this year’s BWB D&I Champion Award because we recognize how important it is to highlight the outstanding work of others who are also championing DEI within their organizations and throughout the community.”

HUB Highlight (Sponsored by Nitto Avecia) – Here in ‘Genetown’, where oligos and peptides have propelled innovation, this award highlights the stand-out startups, accelerators, and world class R&D incubator programs. Finalists include: MassVentures M2D2 Alnylam Kernal Bio

“Innovation starts with an idea and people willing to make changes and take risks. Nitto Avecia is honored to spotlight stand-out startups, accelerators, and world class R&D programs in their efforts to transform the biotech and pharma industries.” – Tammy Cooper, VP of Business Development, Nitto Denko Avecia Inc.

Impact Leader – Contributions made in an environmentally conscious effort towards sustainability and good governance. Finalists include: Otis Johnson, Clario Ardy Arianpour, SEQSTER Kenneth Bilenberg, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Oriana Papin-Zoghbi, AOA Dx

Lifetime Luminary – An exceptional individual with a consistent history of service, above and beyond the call of duty, throughout their career. Finalists include: Daniella Kranjac Susan Nichols Christoph Herwig Arthur Levin

Transformational Therapy – For the discovery, development and/or market accessibility of products that address unmet needs in rare diseases. Finalists include: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Pepper Bio Samsung Biologics Cure Rare Disease

Unsung Hero – Accomplishments and impacts that far exceed the credit they’ve received, whether an executive, a more junior employee, an advocate, or someone else in your organization or community. Finalists include: Steven Reed – HDT-Bio Commander James Coburn – Sr. Advisor Emerging Technologies, Office of the Commissioner, United States FDA John Kurland – AstraZeneca Austen Eadie-Friedmann – former Director, Patient & Employee Experience, Alexion Pharmaceuticals; Operating Committee, Everything ALS

Judges include:

LAURIE GLIMCHER, president & CEO at Dana Farber Cancer Institute

JERRY YANG, PHD, EVP, Process and Product Development at Transcenta Holding Ltd.

CRAIG MARTIN, CEO at Global Genes

ANN DEWITT, COO & Managing Partner at The Engine

JOHN MARAGANORE, chair of Hemab Therapeutics and Former CEO, Alnylam

JOE BONCORE, CEO at MassBio

SANJAY NILAPWAR, PH.D., Purification Development BioProcess Development at Abbvie

MELINDA RICHTER, global head of Johnson & Johnson Innovation at JLABS

SHANTHA RAJU, senior director of Analytical Sciences at Medimmune

The awards will take place in partnership with charity sponsors Best Buddies, a dynamic and growing organization working to enhance the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

For more information or to register for the event, view our website.

About Biotech Week Boston (BWB): BWB is dedicated to accelerating the business of biotechnology through new ideas, science, technology and partnerships to make a positive impact on patient health. It is a festival of leading events spanning the drug development value chain, giving you access to the most inventive scientific minds and business leaders in Boston and around the world.​ You’ll meet thought-leaders and potential partners from discovery, financing, manufacturing, clinical trials, who can help drive you closer to success. It’s an unparalleled opportunity to meet and do business with those who are shaping our industry’s future, from researchers and investors, to CEOs and founders.​

About Informa PLC: Informa PLC’s leading brands connect people with knowledge, helping businesses and professionals in dozens of specialist markets to learn more, know more and do more. Informa works in Academic Markets, where we serve and support researchers and institutions worldwide, and in Business-to-Business Markets, where we champion businesses and professionals working in a number of different sectors.

