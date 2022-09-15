OneStream Highlights Extended Planning, Reporting and Analysis Capabilities at Splash Paris User Conference

Microsoft Power BI integration, ESG reporting and Sensible ML solutions help organizations accelerate financial and operational insights and decision making

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today highlighted new innovations for extended planning, reporting and analysis capabilities at its 2022 Splash EMEA Global User Conference and Partner Summit. New innovations including Microsoft Power BI integration, ESG reporting and Sensible ML solutions will enable organizations to accelerate financial and operational insights and decision making, allowing OneStream customers to further extend the value of their investment in the platform to address new requirements.

Key capabilities include the following:

Power BI Integration : Allows users of this market-leading data visualization tool to directly access OneStream data. It delivers unified financial and operational insights to a broad range of users across the enterprise, while preserving their existing user experience and eliminating data latency. OneStream customers will be able to leverage their investments in Microsoft Power BI and empower users across the enterprise with timely and accurate financial and operational insights.

: Allows users of this market-leading data visualization tool to directly access OneStream data. It delivers unified financial and operational insights to a broad range of users across the enterprise, while preserving their existing user experience and eliminating data latency. OneStream customers will be able to leverage their investments in Microsoft Power BI and empower users across the enterprise with timely and accurate financial and operational insights. ESG Reporting : Enables customers to align environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting with financial reporting, providing improved accuracy, control and audit trails as required to support upcoming regulatory reporting mandates. ESG reporting solutions provided by partners and OneStream will provide increased accuracy and control in the collection, consolidation and reporting of ESG data and commentary, eliminating spreadsheets and point solutions.

: Enables customers to align environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting with financial reporting, providing improved accuracy, control and audit trails as required to support upcoming regulatory reporting mandates. ESG reporting solutions provided by partners and OneStream will provide increased accuracy and control in the collection, consolidation and reporting of ESG data and commentary, eliminating spreadsheets and point solutions. Sensible ML: Finance and Operations teams can access and leverage advanced forecasting and other Machine Learning capabilities within the OneStream platform without the need for data scientists. This allows customers to create thousands of AI-enabled forecast models at scale for demand planning, inventory optimization, sales planning and other extended planning & analysis (XP&A) use cases. Sensible ML unleashes the power of AI across the enterprise planning process and accelerates time to value for ML forecasting at a fraction of the cost of traditional models. OneStream is highlighting the value customers, such as Autoliv, are getting from Sensible ML in real-world use cases at Splash Paris.

The new capabilities highlighted at Splash Paris will allow OneStream customers to address a new range of internal and external reporting, planning, and deep operational forecasting challenges across a variety of industries, including retail, hospitality and CPG manufacturing. These capabilities highlight OneStream’s continued platform innovations based on customer input and emerging market trends. The new innovations build on the strategy OneStream embarked on at its inception to create a financially intelligent platform that can be extended to address line of business requirements for reporting, planning and advanced analytics as well as a wide range of pre-built MarketPlace solutions.

“Now more than ever, finance leaders need the tools and data to support critical decision making as they navigate the rapidly changing business environment,” said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. “Through our new Power BI, ESG reporting and Sensible ML capabilities, OneStream customers are able to unify financial and operational strategies through our unified, extensible platform to improve agility and transparency across the enterprise. Customers will be equipped with the data-backed insights needed for accurate forecasting and decision-making for effective planning, reporting and analysis to drive strategic growth.”

Customers and industry analysts have continued to praise OneStream’s focused approach in its Sensible ML and ESG reporting solutions, along with its commitment to continuous platform innovation to drive additional value and capability for customers.

“The forecast accuracy, flexibility, and capability of Sensible ML to incorporate external indicators, like customer EDI orders, should provide predictability and causal transparency to our business, ease the integration with our existing operational planning process, and reduce extraordinary operating costs due to unforeseen demand volatility,” said Dennis Popma, Strategic Projects Director at Autoliv.

Robert Kugel, Senior Vice President and Research Director at Ventana Research, commented, “OneStream is ahead of the curve in offering a sophisticated AI solution and its approach looks promising. Trust and demonstrating a lack of bias in recommendation are important to user acceptance of this technology. Recognizing this, OneStream has built in techniques such as back testing models to show users how they would have performed in the past, as well as having a focus on transparency to foster trust.”

“With its ability to integrate and validate data from a wide variety of sources, incorporate commentary and provide complete audit trails, OneStream is a great platform for aligning ESG reporting with financial reporting and for tracking progress against ESG goals and targets,” said Alexander Faber, Head of ESG at Sonum International. “We have ESG reporting projects underway with several joint customers and will be demonstrating our ESG reporting solution at Splash Paris. Our OneStream ESG solution was designed with the ability to import data once and re-use it to calculate a full set of KPI’s in both metric and imperial systems and to report this information based on different reporting standards.”

OneStream’s Power BI Integration is in private preview with select customers and its Sensible ML solution is currently in limited general availability. The product developments will be highlighted during the keynote presentation from OneStream leadership today at Splash Paris. To learn more about Sensible ML and new platform innovations, visit: https://onestreamsoftware.com/solutions/sensible-machine-learning-ml/.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1,000 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1,200 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

Contacts

LeeAnn Coviello



PAN Communications



[email protected]