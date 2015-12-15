Frazier Healthcare Partners Promotes Andy Caine to COO/Partner for Center of Excellence; Adds Two Center of Excellence Team Members

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frazier Healthcare Partners, a leading private equity and venture capital firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Andy Caine to the new role of Chief Operating Officer/Partner for the Center of Excellence Team. Andy joined Frazier’s Growth Buyout Team in the spring of 2018 as the Partner leading our Human Capital efforts. More recently, he added to his responsibilities all aspects of the firm’s industry-leading ESG and DEIA efforts. During his tenure with the firm, he oversaw the scaling of the Human Capital team and was directly involved with the growth of the Center of Excellence group from three to seventeen team members today. He brings expertise in organization and human capital management, focusing on pre-investment organizational due diligence, talent assessment and development, and post-acquisition management for Frazier’s Growth Buyout portfolio companies.





In his new role, Andy will manage and lead Frazier’s internally dedicated Center of Excellence (COE) team that provides Fortune 500 talent in support of our portfolio companies, including in the areas of Human Capital, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Revenue Cycle, M&A Integration, Finance, Legal, and Operations. Ben Magnano, Frazier Managing Partner, said, “As the firm continues to invest in the breadth and depth of this team, it became clear that Andy was particularly well-suited for this role, and we are proud to have him at the helm of such an important component of our differentiated strategy.”

Additionally, and related to the growth of this team, we are proud to announce the hiring of two new Partners in the Center of Excellence: Jeff Schwaneke, Partner Finance & Operations, and Michael Miraflores, Partner Mergers & Acquisitions. Jeff and Michael are both experienced professionals and fantastic cultural fits, and we could not be more thrilled to have them as part of our team.

“I am excited to continue to build our firm’s Center of Excellence capabilities. Since I joined the firm four years ago, we have expanded from three functional areas of expertise to eight, with more to come,” said Mr. Caine. “Frazier is fortunate to have such a talented, collaborative group of professionals who enjoy supporting our management teams and helping them drive value creation.”

About Andy Caine: Mr. Caine, an expert in organization and human capital management, focuses on pre-investment organizational due diligence, talent assessment and development, and post-acquisition management for Frazier’s Growth Buyout portfolio companies. Over his 20-year professional career, Mr. Caine has led and advised a myriad of high-growth organizations and is an expert in helping private equity-backed companies scale. In total, he has conducted over 500 talent evaluations, coached over 200 leaders, and assessed over 150 organizations. Prior to Frazier, Mr. Caine was a Partner at Green Peak, where he helped shape and lead their organizational due diligence practice. Before Green Peak, he was Organization Practice Expert at McKinsey & Company, where he became the first in that practice to win the Marvin Bower Award for Innovation on two separate occasions. Mr. Caine began his professional career as an Aviation Officer in the US Army, where he served as an attack helicopter platoon leader and company commander, flying over 700 combat flight hours in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Combat Action Badge, finishing his service by teaching leadership at the United States Military Academy (West Point).

About Jeff Schwaneke: Mr. Schwaneke joins Frazier after 13 years at Centene Corporation, where he held numerous positions and played an instrumental role in raising capital, leading acquisitions, and driving seamless integration of newly acquired companies. In his most recent role as EVP, Health Care Enterprises, Mr. Schwaneke oversaw Centene’s $35 billion pharmacy business, including part D Medicare, dental and vision companies, and company-owned clinics. Prior to this role, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer from 2016 to 2021, and during his tenure, revenues grew from $20 billion to $125 billion. Mr. Schwaneke joined Centene in 2008 as Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. Prior to joining Centene, he served as the Assistant Controller and then as Chief Accounting Officer of Novelis, Inc. Before Novelis, Mr. Schwaneke held various finance and accounting positions at SPX Corporation and PriceWaterhouse Coopers. Mr. Schwaneke is a graduate of the University of Missouri and is a CPA.

About Michael Miraflores: Mr. Miraflores has over 18 years of management consulting experience and has served both private and public companies on topics ranging from mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, strategy, and transformations. Mr. Miraflores specializes in supporting transactions throughout the different phases of a deal lifecycle (e.g., from due diligence to integration). Throughout his career, he has led multiple buy-side and sell-side deals in the healthcare and life sciences sector, including but not limited to, leading the Integration Management Office (IMO) and value creation activities in a merger of two clinical research organizations. He led the integration and synergy capture for a PE-backed platform merger in the medical imaging industry, which resulted in doubling the cost savings estimates in the deal model. He supported the sale and carve-out activities of a Women’s Health business from its “big pharma” parent. More recently, Mr. Miraflores has led due diligence and integration efforts for transactions in healthcare tech (e.g., Outpatient Rehabilitation SaaS, EMR, RCM) and home health services (including hospice care) sectors. Prior to joining Frazier, Mr. Miraflores was a Senior Director in A&M’s Private Equity Practice. Previously, he was with EY-Parthenon’s Strategy and Transactions group, and before that, he spent six years at McKinsey & Company in New York. Mr. Miraflores earned his MBA degree from Cornell University in Ithaca, NY.

About Frazier Healthcare Partners:

Founded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners is a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. With over $7.0 billion in total capital raised, Frazier has invested in more than 200 companies with transaction types ranging from buyouts of profitable healthcare services companies to venture capital and company creation. Frazier has a philosophy of partnering with strong management teams while leveraging its internal operating resources and network to build exceptional companies. Frazier has offices in Seattle, WA, and Menlo Park, CA, and invests broadly across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

For more information about Frazier Healthcare Partners, visit www.frazierhealthcare.com.

