The Vision Show Features Keynotes from Boston Dynamics, NVIDIA, Sony Electronics and Microsoft; 50+ Sessions; Leading Exhibit Showcase

North America’s largest machine vision and imaging show returns to Boston October 11-13

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#A3automate—The Vision Show, North America’s largest machine vision & imaging show, opens in Boston October 11-13 with leading solution providers and industry experts showcasing practical, real-world applications integral to solving challenges across myriad industries. The Vision Show also includes a conference designed to train engineers, business leaders and prospective buyers alike on the latest technologies and developments in machine vision, imaging, sensors, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), collaborative robots, and more. Registration and the full agenda can be found here.

Companies in industries such as manufacturing, logistics, food & beverage, life sciences and medical deploy machine vision and imaging systems to increase profitability, improve throughput, reduce defects, comply with regulations and solve specific challenges. According to the conference host organization, the Association for Advancing Automation, the North America machine vision market set new records for the first half of 2022, with orders totally $1.588 billion between machine vision components ($227 million) and systems ($1.355 billion). These volumes exceeded the previous records set in 2021 by 6.2% overall.

“In today’s increasingly connected and automated world, machine vision and imaging systems are integral to nearly every automation system, so it isn’t suprising to see this industry booming along with the robotics industry,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of A3, which helps develop the global standards for the vision industry and boasts hundreds of vision and imaging suppliers and integrators among its 1,100+ member companies. “At The Vision Show, companies can find the right solution providers, the right technology and the right expertise to implement vision and imaging systems where they’re needed to improve their automation processes now and in the months and years to come.”

Keynotes sessions include:

Mobility, Perception & Manipulation: The Building Blocks of Mobile Robots from Kevin Blankespoor of Boston Dynamics (9 a.m., October 11)

from Kevin Blankespoor of Boston Dynamics (9 a.m., October 11) From the pitching mound to the traffic light: Machine vision and AI beyond the factory from Jumbi Edulbehram, NVIDIA (9 a.m., October 12)

from Jumbi Edulbehram, NVIDIA (9 a.m., October 12) Optimizing Cloud and Edge – Vision AI /ML solutions at scale from Mark Hanson of Sony Electronics – Semiconductor Solutions of America and Rajat Gupta of Microsoft (12 p.m., October 12)

In addition to the keynotes, theater sesssions and 140+ exhibits are included as part of the tradeshow. The Vision Show’s conference includes more than 50 sessions and panels across four learning tracks: Vision Integration, Application & Technologies, Artificial Intelligence & Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT), and Vision & Robotics. The full agenda of conference sessions can be found online.

The new, refreshed basic and advanced Certified Vision Professional (CVP) courses are also available at the conference. Attendees will have the opportunity to take courses live from experts, and can elect to take the exam onsite at the end of the conference.

Registration for The Vision Show and Other A3 Conferences

Those interested can register now for the free tradeshow. CVP-Basic and CVP-Advanced courses, and all educational conference sessions, are available with an All Access Pass.

The Vision Show is co-located in Boston with Autonomous Mobile Robot & Logistics Week, which highlights the exciting advances in AMR technology, plus new developments in logistics automation.

A3’s other educational conferences include:

A3’s Business Forum (January 16-18, 2023, in Orlando), an annual networking event for robotics, vision & imaging, motion control & motors, and artificial intelligence industry professionals.

The Automate Show (May 22-25, 2023, in Detroit), the largest and most inspiring showcase of automation in North America.

About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)

The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) is the leading global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. Members of A3 represent nearly 1,100 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, academic institutions, research groups and consulting firms that drive automation forward worldwide.

A3 hosts a number of industry-leading events, including the International Robotics Safety Conference (September 27-29, in Columbus), the AI & Smart Automation Conference (September 29, also in Columbus), Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Week (October 10-13, in Boston), The Vision Show (October 11-13, also in Boston), A3 Business Forum (January 16-18, 2023, in Orlando) and the Automate Show (May 22-25, 2023, in Detroit)

Contacts

Jackie Rose



Association for Advancing Automation



(734) 929-3264



[email protected]g

Kelly Wanlass



HCI Marketing and Communications, Inc.



(801) 602-4723



[email protected]