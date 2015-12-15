Skyhigh Security Joins the Cloud Security Alliance

Membership supports the world’s largest cloud computing organization and underscores commitment to promote best practices for a more secure cloud environment

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skyhigh Security today announced it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to raising awareness of best practices to ensure a secure cloud computing environment. As a CSA member, Skyhigh Security will further educate the market on best practices for data-aware cloud security that supports rapid digital business transformation and hybrid work environments, while minimizing the impact on security performance, complexity, and cost.

“The acceleration of data usage and collaboration outside the network perimeter has caused seismic shifts in IT environments, which inherently comes with risk,” said Gee Rittenhouse, CEO, Skyhigh Security. “We’re excited to join the CSA and their diverse and extensive network of professionals who work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. We’re eager to share our approach to data-aware cloud security with our industry peers and other like-minded organizations.”

The CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events, and products. Its activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by the cloud. As an involved member of the CSA, Skyhigh Security will participate in collaborative initiatives to influence, leverage, and partake in all aspects of CSA’s Research Lifecycle. Skyhigh Security will be leading and contributing to multiple groups in the cloud security space, including Zero Trust and Serverless.

“We welcome Skyhigh Security and look forward to their innovative and forward-thinking contributions to best practices for securing data and applications in the cloud from anywhere or on any device,” said Jim Reavis, CEO, Cloud Security Alliance. “In an era when the mobile remote workforce model is ubiquitous, this is an essential element of a secure cloud environment. Our collaboration will help businesses understand how they can minimize risk by confidently managing data and application security at every access point in their environment.”

Skyhigh Security is focused on cloud security that protects sensitive data no matter where users are, what device they are using, or wherever their data resides: on the web, cloud, and private applications. Its portfolio is cloud-native, architected with Zero Trust principles from the ground up, and provides a common data loss prevention (DLP) and policy engine. Skyhigh Security Service Edge (SSE) includes Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Skyhigh Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Skyhigh Private Access, among other products, providing one of the most comprehensive portfolios in the market.

About Skyhigh Security:

Skyhigh Security is focused on helping customers secure the world’s data. It protects organizations with cloud-native security solutions that are both data-aware and simple to use. Its market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio goes beyond data access and focuses on data use, allowing organizations to collaborate from any device and from anywhere without sacrificing security. For more information, visit www.skyhighsecurity.com.

Contacts

Tracy Holden



Head of Corporate Communications, Skyhigh Security



[email protected]