FREY Municipal Software and InvoiceCloud Offer Municipalities Expanded Payment Options to Improve Customer Experience

FORT THOMAS, Ky. & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FREY Municipal Software (FMS) and InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT) solution for online bill payment services, will offer municipalities a payment platform that enhances experiences across the customer journey to drive increased electronic adoption and lower operational costs.

FMS has been serving the needs of municipal governments in 27 states for over 40 years. FMS’s CUBIC Utility Billing solution offers a powerful billing and Customer Information System (CIS) that supports billing and cash receipting functions, customer information, usage and bill/payment history, and internal reporting. Slow client set-up times and disjointed communications led FMS to seek a payments solution with a track record of driving self-service and increasing efficiencies for the communities they serve. FMS chose to work with InvoiceCloud because of its industry-leading adoption rates and dedication to offering customers a superior customer experience.

InvoiceCloud helps municipalities conserve time and resources by strategically encouraging customers to adopt self-service payments, including digital wallets like PayPal, scheduled payments, paperless billing, and AutoPay. Through the power of SaaS technology, InvoiceCloud offers utilities and their customers continual product enhancements without interruptions to their daily operations.

“Teaming with InvoiceCloud provides our clients with a payment solution that is dynamic, agile, and dedicated to keeping pace with today’s trending market of electronic payment options,” said FMS President and CEO Matt Frey. “InvoiceCloud continually makes the process of paying bills more intuitive, streamlined, and flexible for customers. As a result, the InvoiceCloud platform will enable our municipal customers to receive payments more quickly and at an increasing volume. We are confident that this relationship will improve all FMS products and deliver a superior service to our customers and the communities they serve.”

“FREY Municipal Software shares our goal of improving efficiencies for customers and their end-users,” said InvoiceCloud Vice President of Alliances Paul Applegate. “As FREY grows, we can easily scale with them so that utilities can quickly implement our integration and spend less time on manual, administrative tasks and more time on projects that create a large impact in their local community.”

About FREY Municipal Software:

FREY Municipal Software is a team of public sector market leaders with extensive first-hand experience in our clients’ business. FMS has spent decades developing and refining applications to manage the core public sector functions associated with Budgetary Finance, Payroll and Public Utility Billing and administration. Our promise is to deliver a suite of “Perpetually Modernized Software Applications” that will supercharge the successful management of the unique procedures found in the thousands of community municipal offices throughout the US.

About InvoiceCloud:

InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution, is a leading provider of online bill payment services. Founded in 2009, the company has grown to be one of the leading disruptors in the cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space, helping institutions put customer experience first. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement, loyalty, and efficiency while reducing churn and missed payments in the process. With over 2,700 clients across the US and over 50 million payments processed annually, InvoiceCloud is one of the most secure, innovative, and inclusive fintech solutions in the market. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.

About EngageSmart:

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of June 30, 2022, EngageSmart serves more than 89,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,200 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit https://engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

