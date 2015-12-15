Michael Bachrodt Joins kWh Analytics as Chief Operating Officer to Scale Insurance For Our Climate

The industry veteran will be focused on continued growth for the climate insurance leader.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#insuranceforourclimate–kWh Analytics, a leading provider of Climate Insurance for renewable energy assets, announced that it has named Michael Bachrodt as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer.

The news comes on the heels of kWh Analytics’ $20 million Series B funding announcement, which ushered in a new era of rapid growth for the firm. kWh Analytics has also recently been recognized on FinTech Global’s ESGFinTech100 list for their data and climate insurance innovations. “We’re entering an exciting new phase as we continue to scale and launch new products that support the energy transition,” said Jason Kaminsky, CEO of kWh Analytics. “Michael’s combination of insurance and renewable energy finance expertise and considerable executive leadership experience makes him a perfect fit for kWh Analytics.”

Bachrodt has over 20 years of project finance, transaction management, and underwriting experience, most recently serving as Vice President, Structured Finance for OYO Hotels. Bachrodt’s work at OYO saw him lead global debt and growth capital initiatives. He also served as Senior Vice President for Bridge Bank, where he led the renewable energy project finance group. In prior roles, Bachrodt led project finance transactions at SunEdison and negotiated power purchase agreements at Pacific Gas & Electric Company.

“kWh Analytics has tremendous growth prospects. They are truly proving themselves as data-driven leaders in renewable energy and asset insurance,” notes Bachrodt. “I’m thrilled to join this enterprising team at such an exciting time.”

Bachrodt earned his MBA from Harvard Business School, and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame.

ABOUT KWH ANALYTICS

kWh Analytics is a leading provider of Climate Insurance for renewable energy assets. Utilizing their proprietary database of over 300,000 operating renewable energy assets, kWh Analytics uses real-world project performance data and decades of expertise to accurately price and underwrite unique risk transfer products on behalf of insurance partners. The Solar Revenue Put production insurance protects against downside risk and unlocks preferred financing terms, and kWh Property Insurance offers comprehensive coverage against physical loss. These offerings, which have insured over $3 billion of assets to date, aim to further kWh Analytics’ mission to provide Insurance for our Climate. To learn more, please visit https://www.kwhanalytics.com/, connect with us on LinkedIn, and follow us on Twitter.

